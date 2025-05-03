Bears' Jonathan Owens and wife Simone Biles enjoy first experience at Kentucky Derby

The Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, traveled to Louisville to attend the Kentucky Derby on Friday. The couple had a great time attending the mega event, and Biles later shared her beautiful memories with Owens on her social media.

The couple also marked her attendance at an after-party, following which they were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date. Simone Biles posted a picture on her Instagram story in which she could be seen enjoying dinner with her husband.

Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles enjoying the Kentucky Derby (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

Before posting pictures from her date night with the Chicago Bears star, Simone Biles showed off her special jewelry inspired by the safety, which reads, "Owens," embedded with small diamonds.

Simone Biles maintained subtlety in her appearance as she wore a beautiful white dress. She later changed into a much more comfortable outfit featuring black leggings and a black jacket over a white top. As for Owens, the safety was spotted wearing a black printed t-shirt with similar-shaded jeans and a white cap.

Simone Biles recapped beautiful memories with Jonathan Owens from friend's baby shower

Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, previously made a trip to Austin to attend their friend's baby shower. Biles later recapped her "beautiful" memories from the baby shower with an Instagram post.

Talking about her excitement towards her friend becoming a mother, Biles wrote in the caption:

"Congrats to my beautiful friends. baby b is already so loved! we can’t wait for his arrival! love y’all so much, you’re gonna be the best parents! I’m excited about this new chapter for y’all."

In the first picture, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles can be seen sharing a side hug while posing for a beautiful snapshot with her pregnant friend, Kayla Simone, and her husband, Ira Brandon III. It was followed by an all-friends picture and a dedicated snapshot of Biles with Owens.

