Bears lock in CB Jaylon Johnson with a whopping $76,000,000 contract extension: Report

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year deal worth up to $76 million. He gets $60 million in the first three years, including $54 million guaranteed and has the chance to hit the open market at age 28.

Set to become a free agent this off-season, the Bears weren't going to let him hit the open market. On Tuesday, the Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson. Two days later, they made him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, Johnson had a career season that earned him a big payday. He had 36 tackles and a career-high four interceptions while being named a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro. He was also the highest-rated defensive back by Pro Football Focus last season.

Johnson was Chicago's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In his four seasons in the NFL, Johnson has recorded 161 tackles, five interceptions, 41 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

With the move, Chicago has kept one of the top defensive backs off the market and will have Jaylon Johnson leading their secondary for four more years.

After Jaylon Johnson's new deal, the Chicago Bears have invested heavily in their defense within the last year

The Chicago Bears have been busy rebuilding their team last year.

With the signing of Jaylon Johnson becoming official, the Bears have now invested at all three levels of their defense within the last year. They signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year $72 million deal last off-season.

They acquired DE Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders last season, extending him to a four-year $98 million deal. That's over $240 million worth of money between three key pieces on defense.

Prior to the Johnson signing, the Bears were in the top five in the most space this off-season. The Bears hold the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.