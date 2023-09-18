“Bears might break Seth Rollins’ back”: Chicago’s 27-17 loss to Buccaneers has NFL fans feeling pity for WWE superstar

The Chicago Bears are off to a 0-2 start and WWE superstar Seth Rollins is having a hard time dealing with it.

The Bears lost 27-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Sunday in a game where Justin Fields didn't play well. Chicago's quarterback went 16-of-29 for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Following the loss, some fans have already thrown the towel in, while Rollins took to X to share his thoughts on the loss.

"I hate football."

After Rollins sent out the tweet, one fan took aim at him saying the Bears would break him before his next WWE opponent does.

Seth Rollins has been a vocal supporter of the Chicago Bears as the WWE superstar was part of the Bears 2023 schedule reveal.

Rollins' I hate football tweet is something he always tweeted following Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With how the Bears looked in the first two weeks, it appears Rollins will have a lot more of these tweets sent. He's also spoken in interviews in the past that his fandom has made him have a love-hate relationship with the sport of football. He does love it but hates to see Chicago lose, which they have done often as of late.

Chicago Bears are off to a 0-2 start

Chicago opened its season at home against the Green Bay Packers in a massive game for both teams. The Bears were hoping to prove they were ready to take the next step while Green Bay was starting Jordan Love in Week 1, after trading Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers ended up routing Chicago 38-20 and the Bears followed that up with another double-digit loss in Week 2.

After their Week 2 loss, head coach Matt Eberflus said it was disappointing, as turnovers played a key role in the setback.

"Disappointing loss. I thought the guys battled until the end, gave us a chance to win it at the end, and then we didn't take care of the football at the end of it. But we had a chance to do it."

The Bears will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in Week 3 before hosting the Denver Broncos in Week 4.