Bears-Packers weather report: What's in store for Week 18 at Lambeau Field?

In Week 18 of the 2023–2024 regular season, two of the NFL's oldest teams — the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers — will square off.

This is a game the Packers, who are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, must win. They were in a comparable situation heading into Week 18 of the previous season but lost to the Detroit Lions and were eliminated from the postseason picture. This time, they will hope for a different result.

The Packers should be confident in their ability to achieve the desired outcome going into this Week 18 matchup, given their record against the Bears. The Bears have not won at Lambeau Field in eight years and have dropped nine straight games against the Packers.

However, as they aren't going to make the playoffs again, the Bears will look to play spoilsport against Green Bay on Sunday.

What is the weather like on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will kick off their Week 18 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET.

On game day, Green Bay will see largely overcast conditions with a high of 36°. According to Weather.com's forecast, there won't be any precipitation and winds between 5 and 10 mph will be light. That's about as good as it gets in Green Bay this time of the year.

It's not anticipated that the weather will have an impact on either team's offensive or defensive tactics.

Bears vs Packers injury report

Ahead of their pivotal Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers have ruled out running back A.J. Dillon (neck/thumb) and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) in their final injury report.

Additionally, they classified OG Elgton Jenkins (ankle/knee), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), WR Jayden Reed (chest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), OT Luke Tenuta (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest) as questionable.

Isaiah McDuffie, a linebacker for Green Bay, is also not likely to participate due to a concussion/neck injury, as he's listed as 'doubtful'.

Due to his inability to clear the concussion protocol over the week, wide receiver Darnell Mooney will not play for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) has been listed as 'doubtful'.

TE Cole Kmet (knee), RB Khalil Herbert (back/personal), CB Kyler Gordon (calf), C Lucas Patrick (calf) and LS Patrick Scales (foot) are among the Bears players deemed questionable.

How to watch Bears vs Packers in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears game is scheduled to begin at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.

Play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz will join color analyst Tony Romo in the call booth for the Week 18 matchup on CBS. From the sidelines, Tracy Wolfson will be providing coverage.

Below are all the necessary details to watch and stream the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:25 PM ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)