Bears predicted to draft Abdul Carter by making blockbuster trade in Round 1 per latest mock

Abdul Carter is regarded as the best defensive end in this year's NFL draft class. Some believe that the generational Penn State star could be the top pick, but CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson projected that Carter could go as late as the No. 4 pick, with a twist.

Ad

In his latest mock draft released on Monday, Wilson predicted the Chicago Bears to trade up to draft Carter with the New England Patriots' No. 4 selection in the first round.

Wilson suggested New England could get Chicago's No. 10, No. 41 and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Carter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bears finished last season with an underwhelming 5-12 record, and they need reinforcements in their offensive and defensive lines.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chicago acted fast in the free agency to bolster its offensive line and added support to Caleb Williams. The team could address most of its defensive line woes by drafting Carter.

Ad

Trending

Wilson also compared Carter's potential to four-time Pro Bowl DE Micah Parsons. He dubbed the Penn State star a "freakish athlete."

Abdul Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in final season at Penn State

Penn State DE Abdul Carter - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter played his entire three-year collegiate career with Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big Ten selections in his final two seasons and was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Ad

In his final year with the Nittany Lions, Carter racked up 68 tackles (43 solo tackles), 12.0 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles across 15 games. He helped Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where the team lost to Notre Dame.

Carter did not participate in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine, but that didn't appear to take a hit on his draft stock. Many believe that he is still a top five pick, and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the pro league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.