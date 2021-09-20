Andy Dalton injury: What happened to Bears QB?

The Chicago Bears committed to Andy Dalton at the start of the season as their starting quarterback. Unfortunately for them, Dalton went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of their Week 2 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Dalton was injured earlier in the second quarter and limped off the field. Dalton took off on a 14-yard scramble and landed awkwardly on his ankle when he hit out-of-bounds. That allowed Justin Fields to take his first snaps of Week 2.

Dalton returned on the following offensive series for the Bears. After the drive stalled out, Dalton returned to the bench and didn't take to the field again. The Bears were winning 7-0 at the time of Dalton's injury. Justin Fields will quarterback the Bears for the rest of the game.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Justin Fields is under center for Chicago after an injury to Andy Dalton. Justin Fields is under center for Chicago after an injury to Andy Dalton. https://t.co/sgL5Z2vtry

Justin Fields will take over for Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton completed nine of ten passes from the field before his injury. He had 56 yards in the air and completed a touchdown to Allen Robinson. This allows Justin Fields to have the keys to the Bears' offense.

Dalton is officially listed as doubtful, so Fields could have control over the offense for the rest of the game. Fields offer more in terms of arm strength than Dalton and is more mobile and athletic.

The Bears were looking to get Fields more involved before Week 2. He's been further along in his development than the Bears expected when they drafted him. Fields was impressive in pre-season, although he showed the ups and downs that come with being a rookie.

Also Read

Jason Lieser @JasonLieser Justin Fields has his helmet on, and Andy Dalton does not. Dalton walks over and gives Fields a hug. Looks like it'll be the rookie. Justin Fields has his helmet on, and Andy Dalton does not. Dalton walks over and gives Fields a hug. Looks like it'll be the rookie.

Dalton was seen without his helmet on the sidelines in the third quarter. Fields will get his audition started earlier than the Bears expected. The Bears will learn more about Dalton's future availability status either later tonight or tomorrow.

Edited by Henno van Deventer