Bears' Rome Odunze shares 4-word message as Keenan Allen marks his 33rd birthday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze celebrated former teammate Keenan Allen this weekend. He shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the two on the field during a Bears' game in the 2024 NFL season.

Odunze then added a caption that sent birthday wishes to Allen on his 33rd birthday on Sunday.

"Happy G Day Slay @keenan13allen!!" Odunze wrote.

Odunze celebrated fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen on his birthday. (Photo via Instagram Story)

Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen were teammates on the Chicago Bears last season. The veteran wide receiver who spent 11 seasons with the Chargers was traded to the Bears in March 2024.

Allen, who is a free agent, had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears last season.

Rome Odunze named Brian Piccolo Award recipient

Each year, the Chicago Bears name two players, one veteran and one rookie, with the Brian Piccolo Award. The award is given to two players who demonstrate dedication, teamwork, courage, a sense of humor and loyalty during the NFL season.

Rome Odunze was named the rookie recipient of the award, while linebacker T.J. Edwards was named the veteran recipient, making him a two-time winner of the coveted award. Chicago Bears players voted on the award each season, which shows that Odunze has made an impact on his teammates in just one season.

The award is named in honor of Chicago Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, who died in 1970 at just 26 years old after a battle with a rare form of cancer called embryonal cell carcinoma.

Odunze became the first rookie wide receiver to earn the Brian Piccolo Award since 2020 when Darnell Mooney did so.

In 17 games last season, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. The 2024 first-round draft pick also had three rushes for 15 yards.

