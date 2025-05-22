Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, shared a glimpse of a luxury bag on her social media account. The American Olympic gymnast has received a luxury bag from Chanel.

On Wednesday, Simone Biles shared several pictures, showing the design and look of the bag. She posted a picture of the gift with Chanel wrapping on it.

"Sweet sweet surprise," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, received a $6,332 Chanel bag /@simonebiles

In the next few stories, she revealed the Chanel 25 medium handbag in black. The bag has a golden tone metal. It comes in the size of 40x30x15 cms, and is reportedly worth $6,332.

Simone Biles shared a picture of her carrying the stylish bag, matching the color of her dress.

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, received a $6,332 Chanel bag./@simonebiles

Biles shared the snap in a short black dress, which she paired with a matching blazer. The highlight of her look was her golden footwear, matching the color of her bag strap.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles celebrates academic glory with honorary doctorate

On May 13, Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, revealed a major achievement in her academics. The American gymnast had earned an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

She posted a few pictures with her prestigious degree with a caption that reads:

"it’s Dr. Biles to you 🫶🏾but in all seriousness ,thank you @washu for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the Graduates 🎓 Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavors!!"

The 11-time Olympic medalist also addressed the people after receiving her degree. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I have to admit, I am a little nervous! You might think I’m used to the spotlight, but I would probably feel more comfortable if they had allowed me to vault onto the stage and do a little floor routine."

"That dream bumped up against others, and ultimately, I chose a different path," she went on. "But I do think my path and yours have a lot in common. Although mine probably included a few more sequins and leotards," she added.

Jonathan Owens' wife was also awarded the World Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. It was the third time she received it, and just a month later, she earned a PhD degree.

