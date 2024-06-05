  • NFL
  Bears TE Cole Kmet gives closer look at Caleb Williams' Tom Brady-esque competitiveness 

Bears TE Cole Kmet gives closer look at Caleb Williams' Tom Brady-esque competitiveness 

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 05, 2024 23:57 GMT
Bears TE Cole Kmet gives closer look at Caleb Williams
Bears TE Cole Kmet gives closer look at Caleb Williams' Tom Brady-esque competitiveness

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has given a sneak peek into new quarterback Caleb Williams' Tom Brady-like competitive spirit by telling reporters what happened when the two of them went to play Topgolf.

The Bears teammates were there when the establishment was about to close. But Caleb Williams insisted that they finish the game because walking away from competition was not something that he was happy with. Cole Kmet recounted,

"You realize how competitive he is. We went to Topgolf the other night and they were going to close. But he had to finish the game, so we were there until about 1 a.m. finishing the game."
also-read-trending Trending

When asked who won the game, Cole Kmet also gave a tongue-in-cheek answer claiming that he did but it is why they were there so late. He added,

"I did [win]. I did. That's why we were there all night."

The competitive spirit that Cole Kmet saw in Caleb Williams is inspired by Tom Brady

Anytime a player shows a spirit to win, the natural comparison is to Tom Brady. After all, he is the GOAT with seven rings with two different franchises and every possible passing and touchdown record that one can imagine. But for Caleb Williams, it is a comparison he cherishes because he wants to hunt down Tom Brady's records.

The competitiveness that Cole Kmet saw comes from chasing the GOAT for Caleb Williams. As he told Ryan Clark on The Pivot,

"I want to play in one place for 20 years and chase one guy, No. 12 (Tom Brady). I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far."

It is instructive that Caleb Williams does not see himself as the next Tom Brady. He wants to be his own man and player and fulfill his potential by overhauling the GOAT.

If Cole Kmet's observations are indeed true and the Bears' new quarterback is as driven, then the Chicago fans are in for a great ride. They have watched their great rivals, the Green Bay Packers, dominate the division for the last 30 years and have patiently waited their turn.

If their first overall pick can indeed be as good or better than the Patriots and Buccaneers legend, they will be looking at a haul of Super Bowls that should surpass half a dozen. That is a deal, one suspects, they will gladly take. But for that to happen, their anointed franchise quarterback must walk the talk and reward the faith that his teammates are already showing in him.

