Bears WR DJ Moore and wife Raven Battle countdown to arrival of their third child

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore and his wife Raven are expecting their third child soon. The couple is already parents to a son and a daughter, and with the arrival of their new baby, Raven reflected on having another child in the family.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Raven shared a selfie as she held her daughter Arielle and son Denniston Oliver.

"Can't believe it's going to be another little baby," Raven wrote on Thursday.

DJ Moore's wife Raven shared her thoughts on welcoming their third child on her Instagram Story (image credit: instagram/thatssoraven_m)

She also shared another photo where she hugged her son and daughter. Raven added heart emojis, showing her love for her growing family.

Raven's photo alongside her children that she posted on her Instagram Story (image credit: instagram/thatssoraven_m)

The couple hasn't announced an official due date for their baby. Their daughter Arielle was born in November 2019 and their son was born in July 2023.

DJ Moore's wife Raven marked the last NFL season as a family of 4

DJ Moore completed his second season with the Chicago Bears in 2024. His wife Raven marked the final home game at Soldier Field with a carousel of photos in an Instagram post.

She added that it was the last season for the Moore family with just four members as their third baby will arrive before the start of the next campaign.

DJ and Raven posed for a photo wearing matching gray warmup suits. A photo of Moore and his son on the field was also included.

"Last home game 💙🧡 last season as a family of 4. I loveeee these 3 so much," Raven captioned on Dec. 28.

It was a solid season for DJ as he signed a four-year deal $110 million deal in July. He finished the season with 98 catches for 966 yards and six touchdowns. He had his best game of the campaign in Week 5 with five catches for 105 yards and two TDs.

