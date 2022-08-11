What happened to N'Keal Harry? Bears suffer major blow after WR sidelined for weeks 

It appears misfortune has clung to N'Keal Harry, with the Chicago Bears wide receiver set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Harry left practice early on Thursday morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain. The Bears wideout is now set to undergo tightrope surgery, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garofolo.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. #Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks.

N'Keal Harry injury: How long will Bears WR be out for?

N'Keal Harry is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. The New England Patriots traded him to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, in an extremely cheap deal for Chicago.

Harry was beset with injuries after being drafted 32nd overall by the Patriots back in 2019. The former Patriots receiver managed just 57 catches for 598 yards and four TDs in three seasons in New England. To end his stint, the franchise finally bit the bullet and traded him to the Bears for a measly return.

The move to sign N'Keal Harry was widely seen as a low-risk move for the Bears for arguably their biggest positional need.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. #Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. N’Keal Harry consulted with expert Dr. Robert Anderson, who will perform the procedure. Depending on how the #Bears handle his designation, could be back for November. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… N’Keal Harry consulted with expert Dr. Robert Anderson, who will perform the procedure. Depending on how the #Bears handle his designation, could be back for November. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s…

Elsewhere, the Bears are putting out another fire after linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the franchise.

In a statement released to NFL Network this week, Smith said that the front office "doesn't value" him and also claimed that the Bears "refused to negotiate in good faith."

“The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it. I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Smith added that he wanted to be a Bear for his entire career and bring a Super Bowl to the city. However, the organization left him with no choice other than to request a trade.

Having been arguably the best player on the Bears roster, Roquan Smith is currently in the final year of his contract and has been a second-team All-Pro for two years running. He had 163 tackles, three sacks and one interception last year.

While the Bears haven't moved him yet, the linebacker is still attending training sessions and interacting with his teammates.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have been credited with an interest in Smith. However, it remains to be seen how the three teams will clear cap space to sign him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12