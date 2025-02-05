Bears WR Rome Odunze shares candid first-impression of HC Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore have made their first impressions of new head coach Ben Johnson known. The pair joined host Kay Adams on Up & Adams on Wednesday and were asked about their thoughts on Johnson after the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was introduced as the Bears' new head coach.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I liked his intensity," Odunze said. "I thought he brought a level of intensity that was inspiring and kind of uplifting. I think he's going to bring that to the organization and the team as a whole. And I think that's what we need."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for veteran receiver DJ Moore, the 2024 leading Chicago receiver simply said he was "scared."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I was left with being scared," Moore told Adams. "He said, 'Be comfortable being uncomfortable.'"

How could Ben Johnson impact the 2025 Chicago Bears offense?

Ben Johnson was signed away from Detroit by Chicago after the Lions put up the most points in the regular season in 2024 under his stewardship, which saw them go 15-2 on the year. The Lions were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in the Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders, and the Bears pounced on OC Johnson, inking him to a contract for his first-ever head coaching role.

Johnson inherits a Bears team that went 5-12 on the season, the only team in the NFC North with a losing record and also the only team in the division which did not make the playoffs. He enters a situation in which Caleb Williams will be his starting quarterback, coming off a rookie campaign in which the 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick was the most-sacked signal-caller in the league.

NFL: Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

It's not all negative for the Bears, however, as the pieces are certainly there for a potentially explosive offense under Johnson's leadership. With weapons for Williams such as Rome Odunze and DJ Moore on the outside, paired with tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift, Johnson will have all the pieces he needs to create a well-oiled offense.

The Bears hold the 10th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which will allow them to potentially draft some extra protection for Williams heading into next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.