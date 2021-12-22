"Surprised it took so long" - NFL fans ROAST Cole Beasley after Bills WR tests positive 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is the latest name to be put on the Reserve/COVID list in the NFL. At a time when the entire league is being decimated and protocols are changing, Beasley's case is a little different.

Having been rather outspoken in his stance against getting a COVID vaccine shot, Beasley has finally contracted the virus. Since he is unvaccinated, he will now miss ten days after he tested positive on Tuesday.

At the start of the NFL season, Beasley was rather critical of Bills fans booing him as they did not support his anti-vaccination stance on COVID. At a press conference back in training camp, he stated that he was doing his own research.

Now it seems his vaccination stance has come to bite him, and there could be huge ramifications for the Bills as they will be without their wide receiver for the crucial clash against Mac Jones and the Patriots on Sunday.

The Bills are currently the number seven seed in the AFC and have an 8-6 record, just one game behind the Patriots, which makes Sunday's contest all the more important.

A win for the Bills would put them in joint first place with a real shot at winning the division. However, a loss would ensure that the Patriots clinch the division title.

Beasley was firm in his ways regarding his vaccination stance. So when the news filtered through that he had tested positive and would miss 10 days, the social media world came after him hard.

It appears that some people were surprised that Beasley went so long without contracting COVID. It also looks like the Bills receiver has deleted his Twitter account.

Others have likened the situation to the Avengers movie by stating that Beasley's contracting of COVID was "inevitable."

Matt J @MattJ1986 What an embarrassing day for the Bills. Poyer being an idiot on Twitter and Beasley being unvaccinated and getting covid before the biggest game of the year. Don’t see this behavior out of the Patriots organization What an embarrassing day for the Bills. Poyer being an idiot on Twitter and Beasley being unvaccinated and getting covid before the biggest game of the year. Don’t see this behavior out of the Patriots organization

One Twitter user pointed out the irony of the situation, stating that while Beasley might have contracted COVID anyway, he would likely not be missing the Bills' clash against New England had he been vaccinated.

😾🐧MELK415🇸🇻🌉 @FriscoNiner80 Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID, irony at its best. Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID, irony at its best.

Here are more comments on the Beasley news:

Jess @JessBB1317 Unvaccinated Beasley was carrying covid and was breathing and all around Josh Allen and his fellow receivers Sunday. #nfl 🥴🤢 #billsmafia Unvaccinated Beasley was carrying covid and was breathing and all around Josh Allen and his fellow receivers Sunday. #nfl 🥴🤢 #billsmafia https://t.co/9CP6G967Nw

DavidMeetsNet @DavidMeetsNet When Covid finally caught up with Cole Beasley and Kyrie Irving.. When Covid finally caught up with Cole Beasley and Kyrie Irving.. https://t.co/5a3hsE4a6J

TuaTime @NOVARangersfan The total number of people that are shocked Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID… The total number of people that are shocked Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID… https://t.co/KakrOoXOGV

Suzy @Suz_7777 Cole Beasley continues his fight against the NFL’s nonsensical covid policies - Cole Beasley continues his fight against the NFL’s nonsensical covid policies - https://t.co/IQe1dAmXR6

Jordan de Lugo @jordandelugo In a turn of events that no one (everyone) could have predicted, Cole Beasley has landed on the COVID list In a turn of events that no one (everyone) could have predicted, Cole Beasley has landed on the COVID list

Cole Beasley's season so far

So far this season, Beasley has caught 76 passes for 640 yards and one touchdown. With him missing perhaps the biggest game of the Bills' season, someone else is going to have to step up. There is talk about that man being Gabriel Davis.

Davis has caught just 29 passes this season for 470 yards, but he has six touchdowns. Against the Panthers in the Bills' 31-14 win, Davis had five receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Much of the same will be needed if the Bills are to take down the Patriots.

It is clear how the internet feels about Beasley contracting COVID. But people are hopeful that he does make a speedy recovery along with every other player, coach and staff member who has the virus.

With the 32-year-old now out, it does put a whole lot of pressure on Josh Allen to lead his team to a win on Sunday.

