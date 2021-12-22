"Surprised it took so long" - NFL fans ROAST Cole Beasley after Bills WR tests positive 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is the latest name to be put on the Reserve/COVID list in the NFL. At a time when the entire league is being decimated and protocols are changing, Beasley's case is a little different.
Having been rather outspoken in his stance against getting a COVID vaccine shot, Beasley has finally contracted the virus. Since he is unvaccinated, he will now miss ten days after he tested positive on Tuesday.
At the start of the NFL season, Beasley was rather critical of Bills fans booing him as they did not support his anti-vaccination stance on COVID. At a press conference back in training camp, he stated that he was doing his own research.
Now it seems his vaccination stance has come to bite him, and there could be huge ramifications for the Bills as they will be without their wide receiver for the crucial clash against Mac Jones and the Patriots on Sunday.
The Bills are currently the number seven seed in the AFC and have an 8-6 record, just one game behind the Patriots, which makes Sunday's contest all the more important.
A win for the Bills would put them in joint first place with a real shot at winning the division. However, a loss would ensure that the Patriots clinch the division title.
Beasley was firm in his ways regarding his vaccination stance. So when the news filtered through that he had tested positive and would miss 10 days, the social media world came after him hard.
It appears that some people were surprised that Beasley went so long without contracting COVID. It also looks like the Bills receiver has deleted his Twitter account.
Others have likened the situation to the Avengers movie by stating that Beasley's contracting of COVID was "inevitable."
One Twitter user pointed out the irony of the situation, stating that while Beasley might have contracted COVID anyway, he would likely not be missing the Bills' clash against New England had he been vaccinated.
Here are more comments on the Beasley news:
Cole Beasley's season so far
So far this season, Beasley has caught 76 passes for 640 yards and one touchdown. With him missing perhaps the biggest game of the Bills' season, someone else is going to have to step up. There is talk about that man being Gabriel Davis.
Davis has caught just 29 passes this season for 470 yards, but he has six touchdowns. Against the Panthers in the Bills' 31-14 win, Davis had five receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Much of the same will be needed if the Bills are to take down the Patriots.
It is clear how the internet feels about Beasley contracting COVID. But people are hopeful that he does make a speedy recovery along with every other player, coach and staff member who has the virus.
With the 32-year-old now out, it does put a whole lot of pressure on Josh Allen to lead his team to a win on Sunday.
