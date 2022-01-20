Odell Beckham Jr. reveals NFL conducting drug test on him after electrifying start to career with Rams

L.A. Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had a fantastic start to life under Sean McVay, playing alongside Matthew Stafford. Since arriving from Cleveland, where he was often seen as a villain, the change in scenery has worked wonders for the 29-year-old this season.

Beckham Jr. has been in top form for the Rams, putting an exclamation point on his efforts in the team's playoff win over Arizona. The star receiver caught all four passes thrown his way. racking up 54 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a 40-yard pass just for good measure.

Such was his electrifying performance in the game, the NFL scheduled the three-time Pro Bowler for a drug test at the facility the day after. Beckham Jr. took to his Instagram to post a message from the NFL about the upcoming test.

He's got 6 TDs in 9 games since joining the Rams @obj shared on his Instagram story that he has to take a PES test today.He's got 6 TDs in 9 games since joining the Rams .@obj shared on his Instagram story that he has to take a PES test today. He's got 6 TDs in 9 games since joining the Rams 💪 https://t.co/4o683K3MzY

It is clear that Beckham Jr. is living his best life in L.A. and his recent performances have been nothing short of great.

Beckham Jr. Rams gear up for Bucs clash

After the Rams' resounding win over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, the NFC West team now turns its attention to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The Rams' defense put some serious pressure on Murray and did not allow him to settle.

This must be done against Brady or the Rams are at risk of being bundled out of the postseason.

For Matthew Stafford and the offense, it will be much of the same, in keeping with what served them so well against Arizona. Cam Akers was brilliant in the run game, rushing for 54 yards on 17 carries just six months after tearing his Achilles.

Such was the Rams' dominance, Stafford only threw the ball 17 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns. It was a statement performance from Sean McVay's team, with Odell one of the stars.

It is highly unlikely that the Rams will have it as easy against the Buccaneers but in a win or go home game, nothing is certain. Stafford got the monkey off his back with his first playoff win and will be looking to double his postseason tally against Tampa.

With a frightening defensive front led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, along with offensive weapons in Akers, Cooper Kupp and Odell, the Rams are expected to go all in and put on a show at Raymond James Stadium.

