“Becoming very Aaron Rodgers” - Colin Cowherd sees Kyler Murray using NFL MVPs tactics

Colin Cowherd thinks Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is using tactics similar to those utilized by the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

Murray's situation with the Cardinals is far from over. The star quarterback wants a new deal, but Arizona has played straight bat so far.

After removing all resemblances to the team from his social media, it is clear what the 24-year-old wants. According to reports, Kyler Murray will not play a single down until a new deal is signed.

Cowherd, who was speaking on his show The Herd on Fox Sports, believes that Murray's situation has a very similar feel to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He said:

“So, by the way, another teammate I said this yesterday, Larry Fitzgerald was critical of Kyler Murray, if Larry Fitzgerald is critical of somebody which he rarely is I listen.”

The analyst added:

“Now AJ green, a teammate of Kyler Murray, Arizona quarterback, this is becoming very Aaron Rodgers, another teammate or an ex teammate, is sort of, you know, willing to go public.”

Cowhered concluded by noting that he believes the pair are difficult to deal with and leave many wondering if they are worth the hassle:

“Both Green Bay and Arizona, because I see Aaron and Kyler is kind of the same, a lot of work, a lot of drama. Willing to criticize and go out publicly through your agent or through yourself or through your media leaks to make the organization look bad, the same guy.”

Will Kyler Murray sign an extension with the Cardinals?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Neither party seems to be willing to budge on their current stance as things stand. The Cardinals organization doesn't want to overpay while Kyler Murray wants a long-term deal.

For all the good that has come with the 24-year-old playing quarterback, the last two seasons have ended quite badly. Both times, the Cardinals played superb football during the first half of the season, only to then be found out and limp towards the end of the season.

This could be a reason for Arizona's hesitancy to get a deal done. However, with Deshaun Watson's deal essentially breaking the bank, it has caused other quarterbacks to rethink their value.

In all likelihood, Murray will want around the same amount of money as Watson, which comes up to approximately $230 million guaranteed. That is a lot of money for a player who, in essence, has not done anything to warrant such a massive deal.

A new contract could still be agreed upon, but the cost remains a massive question mark as franchise quarterbacks don't grow on trees. This promises to be a fascinating story to follow over the next couple of months.

