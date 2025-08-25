  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings": Troy Aikman gets super emotional as daughter, Jordan, turns 24

"Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings": Troy Aikman gets super emotional as daughter, Jordan, turns 24

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 25, 2025 06:28 GMT
Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman (Image Source: Instagram/@troyaikman)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman got emotional as he celebrated his elder daughter Jordan's birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

He posted a snap of him with Jordan, twinning in matching white outfits, posed side by side, and wrote a heartfelt caption:

"A golden birthday for my golden girl. From the day you were born, you’ve embraced every challenge and adventure as an opportunity to grow. You’ve done it all with independence, courage, and strength. You’re smart and beautiful, but it’s your kind and caring heart that inspires and uplifts everyone who knows you. Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings. Happy 24th birthday Jordan❤️."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The post has garnered 39,118 likes on Instagram so far. Jordan Aikman thanked her father:

"Aweee thank you Dad - I love you!!!"
Still from Troy Aikman&#039;s Instagram story/@troyaikman
Still from Troy Aikman's Instagram story/@troyaikman

Jordan is Troy Aikman's daughter from his ex-wife, Rhonda Whitney. The couple also shares another daughter, Ally.

Troy was married to Rhonda Whitney from 2000 to 2011 before announcing his engagement to Catherine "Capa" Mooty in 2017. They got married that same year in September but split in 2023.

Ad

Troy Aikman celebrates his daughter Ally's 23rd birthday

Last month, Troy Aikman celebrated his daughter Ally's birthday with an adorable post on Instagram on July 30.

He shared a picture with his daughter, twinning in white outfits. Ally Aikman wore a white dress, while the retired NFL star donned a white T-shirt and matching pants.

"Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl. An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you, Ally," he wrote.
Ad
Ad

Aikman has been enjoying his retirement from the NFL and his career as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Earlier this week, he shared a post celebrating the launch of ESPN's app.

"A historic day as ESPN launched its Direct-To-Consumer app — ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Elle Duncan and others were on hand to ring the bell at the NYSE," he wrote.

Aikman had worked as Fox's lead broadcaster team member for almost two decades before joining ESPN in 2022.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications