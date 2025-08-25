"Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings": Troy Aikman gets super emotional as daughter, Jordan, turns 24

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman got emotional as he celebrated his elder daughter Jordan's birthday on Instagram on Sunday.He posted a snap of him with Jordan, twinning in matching white outfits, posed side by side, and wrote a heartfelt caption:&quot;A golden birthday for my golden girl. From the day you were born, you’ve embraced every challenge and adventure as an opportunity to grow. You’ve done it all with independence, courage, and strength. You’re smart and beautiful, but it’s your kind and caring heart that inspires and uplifts everyone who knows you. Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings. Happy 24th birthday Jordan❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post has garnered 39,118 likes on Instagram so far. Jordan Aikman thanked her father:&quot;Aweee thank you Dad - I love you!!!&quot;Still from Troy Aikman's Instagram story/@troyaikmanJordan is Troy Aikman's daughter from his ex-wife, Rhonda Whitney. The couple also shares another daughter, Ally.Troy was married to Rhonda Whitney from 2000 to 2011 before announcing his engagement to Catherine &quot;Capa&quot; Mooty in 2017. They got married that same year in September but split in 2023.Troy Aikman celebrates his daughter Ally's 23rd birthdayLast month, Troy Aikman celebrated his daughter Ally's birthday with an adorable post on Instagram on July 30.He shared a picture with his daughter, twinning in white outfits. Ally Aikman wore a white dress, while the retired NFL star donned a white T-shirt and matching pants.&quot;Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl. An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you, Ally,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAikman has been enjoying his retirement from the NFL and his career as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Earlier this week, he shared a post celebrating the launch of ESPN's app.&quot;A historic day as ESPN launched its Direct-To-Consumer app — ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Elle Duncan and others were on hand to ring the bell at the NYSE,&quot; he wrote. Aikman had worked as Fox's lead broadcaster team member for almost two decades before joining ESPN in 2022.