On Friday, NFL legend Tom Brady was spotted dancing and chatting with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model during the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding reception on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, as per Page Six reports.

Brady and Nader were previously linked back in 2023 after meeting at a Hamptons party, but nothing official ever came of it. Both are currently single, Brady since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, and Nader following her split from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once the news was reshared by ML Football on X, NFL fans rushed into the comment section with their reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Damn bro can’t even hang out with a woman. Being famous is a curse from the devil. I don’t wish fame on my worse enemies," one fan wrote.

Another fan commented:

"Let the man live. Jesus Christ."

A third fan wrote:

"Brady out here gettin a lil bit of everything."

More NFL fans joined in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The news comes after a separate rumor of Tom Brady and actress Sydney Sweeney getting cozy at Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding in Venice went viral.

Expand Tweet

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, the two were seen chatting, laughing and dancing together well into the night, and even hanging out the next morning with Orlando Bloom.

Sweeney recently ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Tom Brady scored an invite to Jeff Bezos’ Venetian wedding because of their bond as neighbors and social circle regulars in Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Their connection has grown over the years through shared social circles and high-profile events. In May 2024, they were spotted having a boys’ night out at the Sports Illustrated F1 Miami Grand Prix party, chatting all night alongside Lauren Sánchez. Brady’s celebrity attorney, Alex Spiro, was even seen running interference to keep fans at bay.

Tom Brady has been linked to Irina Shayk

They were first linked in July 2023, when Irina Shayk was spotted leaving Tom Brady’s L.A. home after what insiders described as a cozy overnight visit. Later, there were sightings in London and New York, but by October 2023, TMZ reported the romance had “fizzled out."

Expand Tweet

According to recent reports, they’ve quietly rekindled their romance in 2025.

“Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go,” the insider said via Page Six in February 2025.

Tom Brady was previously married once to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. They tied the knot in 2009 and were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. Together, they have two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady.

The NFL GOAT has another son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Although Irina Shayk has never been married, she’s had high-profile relationships. She dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015, and later actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019, with whom she shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, born in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.