  • "Belt with spikes" - Bears rookie Luther Burden takes shots at J.J. McCarthy's Vikings ahead of season opener in Soldier Field 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:55 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings acquired J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in last year's NFL draft. He spent his debut campaign in the league as the backup to Sam Darnold. However, McCarthy missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus injury.

With Darnold joining the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, J.J. McCarthy is gearing up for his NFL debut as the Vikings' starting quarterback. They begin their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 divisional showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Rookie WR Luther Burden III decided to take a dig at the Vikings ahead of their season opener in Soldier Field. When questioned about his thoughts on the "Thy & Smi" podcast, he responded by saying:

"Belt. Belt with spikes," Burden said. "The LV belt with the leather kind. That's how I'm feeling."

The Bears acquired Luther Burden III in the second round of this year's draft. However, the WR is currently rehabilitating from an injury he suffered during OTAs in May. According to reports, he has yet to take to the field as the team begins training camp.

On Thursday, head coach Ben Johnson provided an update on the rookie.

"We were very hopeful that he'd be ready to go Day 1," Johnson said. "But the soft tissue that he was dealing with there in the spring time lingered a little longer than we wanted. So really, it's day-to-day with him. Hopeful we'll get him out there fairly soon, though."
On the other hand, J.J. McCarthy is making his presence felt during the Vikings' training camp. The quarterback made some impressive throws during a passing drill, leaving fans excited to witness his debut as the team's QB1.

Vikings star Justin Jefferson shares his thoughts on J.J. McCarthy

Four-time Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson will be leading the team's offense with a new quarterback in place.

On Thursday, he shared his thoughts on McCarthy taking over as the starting quarterback in 2025.

"You'd definitely have to have patience," Jefferson said. "He's pretty much a rookie. Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. He's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers.
"You're not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran. You can't really have that expectation from him, but we do have an expectation of him being great, him coming out here every single day and working his butt off, and progressing every single day. And we do see that progression just on the second day of camp," he added.
J.J. McCarthy has a lineup of talented players on the offense to support him. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Vikings become a Super Bowl contender during his debut campaign in the league.

How do you think J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

