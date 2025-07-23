  • home icon
  Ben Johnson "blown away" by rookie TE Colston Loveland heading into Bears camp

Ben Johnson "blown away" by rookie TE Colston Loveland heading into Bears camp

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:17 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears selected the first tight end of the 2025 NFL Draft when they picked Michigan Wolverines Colston Loveland No. 10 overall. Despite having a great college football career, many analysts were projecting Loveland as the No. 2 tight end available, behind Penn State Nittany Lions Tyler Warren.

Fast forward a few months, and it appears as though new head coach Ben Johnson is loving what he has seen from Loveland to this point. Although the head coach did acknowledge that the tight end has been dealing with an injury, Johnson made clear that Loveland has been in the building more than anybody else on the roster.

The clip was uploaded by the X profile 'JGFC' and '32BeatWriters' on July 22.

"I can tell you from the moment he’s [Colston Loveland] gotten into the building, I’m just blown away by how he approaches everything. I don’t think there’s a guy I saw in the building more this summer than him. It’s really a credit for who he wants to be. He’s attacking the rehab hard. He wants to be a factor here this fall." Johnson said.
What can Colston Loveland bring to the Chicago Bears offense?

Loveland is an elite pass catching tight end who has strong hands, can run sharp routes, and can earn yards after the catch with ease. At Michigan last year, Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns for the Wolverines.

The only concern regarding Loveland's production at the NFL level is how crowded the Chicago Bears offensive unit is at the moment. The Bears have stars in D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and Loveland all fighting for targets in 2025.

Although his direct competitor Cole Kmet has proven to be solid at the NFL level, there is a belief that the Bears are looking for more production out of the tight end position moving forward. After the comments by the Johnson and the fact that Chicago used premium draft capital on the tight end position, expect Loveland to feature in a major role for the Bears this season.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
