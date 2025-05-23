Ben Johnson expresses frustration taking on at Bears OTAs amid Cole Kmet issues

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has had a difficult offseason. First, the Bears decided to select a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Michigan Wolverines Colston Loveland. While Kmet is still expected to have a big role in the Bears offensive unit, you do not draft a tight end with the No. 10 overall pick if you do not plan on featuring him in a major, prominent role on the offense.

Furthermore, it was revealed on May 21 by NFL analyst Courtney Cronin that Kmet was involved in a situation with new head coach Ben Johnson at practice as well.

"Today was the 2nd day of install, which meant predictable mental lapses and mistakes. 'We’re making mistakes just like we thought we would,' Ben Johnson said, noting pre-snap penalties and mental errors. There was a moment in 7 on 7 when Johnson yelled at TE Cole Kmet for not being lined up in the right spot. Johnson said that the 'little details fell by the wayside' today but expects that to get cleaned up as the offseason practices progress." the post stated.

While this one instance likely will not impact Kmet's role in 2025, it does highlight how the Bears are looking to drastically improve next season with a new scheme and style with Johnson as the head coach.

Kmet has shown that he is a great tight end throughout his career, doing so without consistent QB play over that time as well. In 2024, Kmet had 47 receptions for 474 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns for the Bears.

However, Loveland is also a top tight end option who has the ability to take control of the position should he perform to expectations. He is extremely quick, has strong hands, and is a strong blocker as well. At Michigan last year, Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Who will be the starting tight end next season in Chicago?

Both tight end options are great players who can make a positive impact for the Bears. At the end of the day, either tight ends success will come down to whether QB Caleb Williams can take that next step in 2025 and show why he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2024.

While Kmet may open the season splitting time with Loveland, there is a very real chance that the latter emerges at the top option throughout the season, given the amount of draft capital the franchise used to select him this past April.

