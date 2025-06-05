Ben Johnson gets extremely critical of Caleb Williams 2 weeks after frustrations at Bears OTAs

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has urged quarterback Caleb Williams to improve on a few aspects of his game this offseason. On Wednesday, Johnson was asked about a moment during 7-on-7 drills when he was late checking it down to running back Roschon Johnson.

Ad

The Bears coach got critical of Williams and said the young player needs to be quicker at releasing the ball.

"No, he was late," Johnson said. "So he needs to get there faster."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson then praised Williams' toughness and discussed the QB's response to his strict training.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Awesome, he’s doing a great job, he’s very coachable,” Johnson said. “It’s like anything, it’s a new play so we’re just communicating what the expectations are and we want to see it show up on the tape.”

Ad

Trending

Dave @@dave_bfr It’s refreshing to hear these kinds of answers from a Bears head coach

Ad

Notably, Johnson's comments on Williams came only two weeks after he was frustrated with tight end Cole Kmet at the OTAs, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"Today was the 2nd day of install, which meant predictable mental lapses and mistakes. 'We’re making mistakes just like we thought we would,' Johnson said, noting pre-snap penalties and mental errors. There was a moment in 7 on 7 when Johnson yelled at TE Cole Kmet for not being lined up in the right spot. Johnson said that the 'little details fell by the wayside' today but expects that to get cleaned up as the offseason practices progress," Cronin tweeted on May 21.

Ad

As things stand, Johnson appears to be demanding a high level of intensity to set a benchmark for his players in the offseason.

Williams and Kmet are expected to play critical roles in Chicago's offense next season.

Ben Johnson had words with DJ Moore about WR's body language

NFL: Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson - Source: Imagn

Amid trying to get the best out of his Bears players, Ben Johnson is also teaching them to work on their body language.

Ad

"Just don't do it. Just keep it inside," Chicago wideout DJ Moore said On Tuesday, via the team's official transcript. "We talked about it later, and just don't put it on film. Don't put it on TV. So you guys can't run with it (laughter). So that's how it is.

"I'm going to be honest right now, and then we aren't going to talk about it. I did it once, and then we nipped it in the bud, and it never happened again. ... I just said I'm not going to do it again."

Ad

While Johnson has been dealing with different players individually, it remains to be seen whether he can work his magic on the Bears team as a whole in the 2025 NFL season. Many are eager to see if he can lead Chicago to the playoffs in his first season at the helm.

The Bears finished with a 5-12 record last season and have not made the playoffs since 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.