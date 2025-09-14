"Ben Johnson is going to end up quitting": NFL fans react as Bears HC snaps at reporter over repeated question on late kickoff error vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears had a disappointing loss to start their 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings. Their division rivals mastered a fourth-quarter comeback, but a kickoff blunder right before the two-minute warning cost the Bears a better chance to tie the game.

With 2:02 remaining in the kickoff, kicker Cairo Santos only had to kick the ball out of bounds and there would be at least two timeouts. But the kick wasn't strong enough, giving the Vikings a chance to return. As such, they wasted extra seconds to avoid a stoppage at the two-minute warning, burning 40 extra seconds on the clock.

The kick was talked about during the whole week. Which is why Bears head coach Ben Johnson had enough on Friday. He was fed up when talking to reporters at a press conference, and fans noticed how he had had enough of discussing the kick:

"Bro is going to end up quitting because of the insufferable media questions", said one fan.

"At least he manned up and admitted he got greedy. I feel better now knowing he’s not a complete idiot", a second fan wrote.

"Dude is just tired of bullshit questions over and over just to give the same answer. I’m with him 100%", a third fan noted.

Josh Ritter @Jritterz3 I love he takes ownership and admits to being greedy. That's actually growth compared to what we had previously

MarkE @MRE1821 Manned up move on idiots.

Vito @congenx79 Love this response!! Still hate the Chicago sports media. I’m over the MNF loss and have moved on

Bears sign new kicker in wake of Cairo Santos' debacle in Week 1

The franchise wasted no time in bringing competition for the kicking job. After the San Francisco 49ers decided to cut ties with kicker Jake Moody, Ben Johnson's team snatched him from the waivers and added him to the practice squad to provide competition for Santos.

Santos, the only Brazilian player in the NFL, has been the Bears' kicker since the 2020 season, but inconsistency has crept in for the past two seasons. His numbers have gone down; he hit just 84% of his kickers in 2024, his lowest mark since he became the kicker in Chicago.

Moody was released by the 49ers due to the same inconsistency concerns. Ben Johnson will hope that enhanced competition can bring the best of them and select one kicker to lead them for the rest of the season.

