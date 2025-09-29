Ben Johnson makes feelings known on controversial halftime interview with CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala

Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears got their second straight win on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 on the back of a last-second blocked field goal. It was a good result for the team, but one specific incident caught the attention of fans during the contest.

Speaking to CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala before the start of the third quarter, he did not seem happy to discuss changes with Aditi after a question. He asked the reporter if she thought the Bears needed changes, and later said "We'll be just fine" in a rough tone, before heading to the sideline.

Speaking with reporters during a press conference on Monday, Johnson gave his view on the situation. He revealed that he misheard the question, and vowed to improve his dealings with reporters moving forward:

"Yeah, in the moment, I honestly didn't think too much of it. I'm kind of in-game mode. But then, when I look back at it. You know, I'm a little bit disappointed with what that looks like. You know, I didn't hear very well, and that's not an excuse, but when I thought I heard that, it was not a question, but that I needed to make some changes. I didn't take that very well. So I'll do a better job with those."

Ben Johnson was also upset with reporters following Bears' Week 1 loss

This is not the first time that the head coach seemed to be impatient when speaking with reporters. Right after Chicago lost their first game of the season, plenty of questions arose about a specific play of the game.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos did not kick the ball out of bounds, and as such, the Vikings were able to make a kickoff return late in the game. This avoided a stoppage at the two-minute warning and cost the Bears about 40 extra seconds in the contest.

Chicago reporters asked about the play repeatedly after the game. Two days before the Week 2 game between the Bears and the Detroit Lions, Johnson publicly expressed his frustration with the media and stated that he now wanted to talk about the next game instead of discussing what happened the prior week.

