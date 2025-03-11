Ben Johnson projected to add another offensive weapon for Caleb Williams’ Bears in latest mock draft

NFL analyst Field Yates released his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday. Though some selections have remained consistent and as to be expected, Yates had an interesting choice for the Chicago Bears, one that could make their offensive unit even more exciting and intriguing, with the No. 10 pick.

Citing how the Bears no longer need too much help at offensive line after some extremely impressive moves via trade and free agency, Yates had the Chicago franchise selecting Penn State Nittany Lions star tight end Tyler Warren at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Is tight end a primary need for Chicago? No. Is it easy to imagine new coach Ben Johnson dialing up some incredible concepts and play designs revolving around Warren? Oh, yes," Yates wrote. "Offensive line would have been the clear priority for the Bears, but they totally revamped their interior by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then also signing center Drew Dalman.

"The trenches already look much better on paper. So, let's get Warren, who is tremendous after the catch and could help quarterback Caleb Williams in a big way, into the top 10."

Warren is an extremely versatile and physical player who has elite route-running ability and strong hands. Last season for the Nittany Lions, Warren had 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He also added 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a rushing capacity.

Do the Bears need Tyler Warren?

Although Warren is undoubtedly one of the best players available in the upcoming NFL draft, it is unclear whether this is the most impactful and necessary move for Chicago. The team already has star tight end Cole Kmet on the roster, a player who has proven that he has top-end talents in the right scheme and situation.

In the best year of his career, Kmet amassed 73 receptions, 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns, an impressive stat line for a tight end in the NFL.

Last season was an overall struggle for the Bears passing game, something that is expected to improve under new coach and offensive prodigy Ben Johnson. As a result, choosing a tight end in the draft, when the organization already has a talented one who is anticipated to take a positive step under a new coach next season, may be unwise given the other needs on the roster.

Specifically, Yahoo Sports' NFL analyst Mike Pendleton detailed how the Bears are in need of help at the linebacker, running back and edge rusher positions.

