Ben Johnson seemingly takes issue with Troy Aikman as the ESPN analyst faces backlash over pushing a negative outlook on Caleb Williams and the Bears

Ben Johnson took a subtle shot at Troy Aikman on Tuesday following the Chicago Bears’ win against the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 25-24 win at Northwest Stadium was the Bears’ third straight victory since losing 52-21 to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.The Monday night prime-time game on ESPN featured Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. However, Aikman generated a lot of attention from viewers across the country for his negative commentary on the Bears, particularly his remarks about quarterback Caleb Williams.Throughout the game, Aikman was tough on Williams with critical commentary, while lavishing praise on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two signal-callers were the first two picks of the 2025 NFL draft, but Daniels had a memorable rookie season, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.In his appearance with Jeff Joniak on ESPN Chicago 1000 AM on Tuesday, Ben Johnson called out Troy Aikman for his dismissive commentary on Caleb Williams and the Bears. The coach took a subtle troll, noting rising hate amid his team's recent success, which many didn’t expect.“I think you said the best,” Johnson said to Joniak. “I love that perspective. It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren't particularly pleased with how we were winning right now. I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school, and so I heard some of the commentary.Troy Aikman credited Ben Johnson’s team's big play to luckCaleb Williams connected with DeAndre Swift for a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to draw the game closer. However, Troy Aikman dismissed any touch of brilliance in the play, attributing it to luck.“Open as he is, then you make one guy miss, and now with his speed, he’s off to the races,” Aikman said. “Just um, just luck on Chicago’s part. It really wasn’t so much intended.”Ben Johnson commented about the play after the game.“I mean the 55-yard touchdown was really a game-changer for us,” Johnson explained. “That was a time in the game where we needed a little spark. We were kind of faltering just a little bit as a team, and all it takes is one guy to make a big play like that and really ignite us again.”It was a rare after-the-bye win for Ben Johnson and his team. They will aim to take the momentum to Week 7, where they play the New Orleans Saints, to make it four in a row.