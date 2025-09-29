  • home icon
  "Ben Johnson was tripping": Emmanuel Acho torches Bears HC for showing attitude to sideline reporter in fiery interview during Raiders game

"Ben Johnson was tripping": Emmanuel Acho torches Bears HC for showing attitude to sideline reporter in fiery interview during Raiders game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 29, 2025 03:21 GMT
Emmanuel Acho torches Bears HC for showing attitude to sideline reporter in fiery interview during Raiders game
Emmanuel Acho torches Bears HC for showing attitude to sideline reporter in fiery interview during Raiders game

Ben Johnson had a heated moment with CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala during their Week 4 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. She interviewed the Chicago Bears coach at halftime after his team was trailing 14-9 at the end of the first half.

The interview ended up being awkward for both Johnson and Kinkhabwala. Former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho did not hesitate to call out Ben Johnson for his behavior with Aditi Kinkhabwala during the halftime interaction.

"After watching the whole interview, Ben Johnson was tripping. 1. Reporterts don't want to talk to losing coaches, they have to. 2. Ben Johnson wouldn't even let her ask the question, he just kept trying to talk over her. 3. She asked, 'do you need to change what you're doing?'A fair question. She didn't tell him to change what he's doing." Acho wrote in a tweet on X.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the second half of the game, Johnson helped the Bears make a comeback at Allegiant Stadium. By the fourth quarter, they were trailing 24-19 after Daniel Carlson's 29-yard field goal for the Raiders.

However, with just over a minute left. D'Andre Swift made a run for the end zone with the ball. He scored a two-yard rushing TD to give the Bears a one-point victory with a 24-25 final score. Thus, they have now established a two-game winning streak for the season.

Ben Johnson opens up about trying 'Stumblebum' play in Week 4 against the Raiders

During his stint as the offensive coordinator of the Lions, Johnson devised a play called the 'Stumblebum.' He utilized this during a third-and-one play in the second quarter against the Raiders. However, the strategy proved unsuccessful as the pass was rendered incomplete.

In the post-game press conference, Johnson came forward to talk about why he decided to try the Stumblebum play.

"We have a group of guys who come up with plays, and we felt like we could take advantage of what we saw," Johnson said. "We were really in two-down territory in my mind at that point anyway, so I knew we were going for an explosive play on that one, and if we didn't we were going to go for it on the next one. It happens sometimes. That's the cost of doing business. Some of them hit, some of them don't."

The Bears have a bye week next before taking on the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13. The game will be played at Northwest Stadium at 8:15 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

