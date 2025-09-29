"Ben Johnson was tripping": Emmanuel Acho torches Bears HC for showing attitude to sideline reporter in fiery interview during Raiders game

Ben Johnson had a heated moment with CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala during their Week 4 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. She interviewed the Chicago Bears coach at halftime after his team was trailing 14-9 at the end of the first half.The interview ended up being awkward for both Johnson and Kinkhabwala. Former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho did not hesitate to call out Ben Johnson for his behavior with Aditi Kinkhabwala during the halftime interaction.&quot;After watching the whole interview, Ben Johnson was tripping. 1. Reporterts don't want to talk to losing coaches, they have to. 2. Ben Johnson wouldn't even let her ask the question, he just kept trying to talk over her. 3. She asked, 'do you need to change what you're doing?'A fair question. She didn't tell him to change what he's doing.&quot; Acho wrote in a tweet on X.In the second half of the game, Johnson helped the Bears make a comeback at Allegiant Stadium. By the fourth quarter, they were trailing 24-19 after Daniel Carlson's 29-yard field goal for the Raiders.However, with just over a minute left. D'Andre Swift made a run for the end zone with the ball. He scored a two-yard rushing TD to give the Bears a one-point victory with a 24-25 final score. Thus, they have now established a two-game winning streak for the season.Ben Johnson opens up about trying 'Stumblebum' play in Week 4 against the RaidersDuring his stint as the offensive coordinator of the Lions, Johnson devised a play called the 'Stumblebum.' He utilized this during a third-and-one play in the second quarter against the Raiders. However, the strategy proved unsuccessful as the pass was rendered incomplete.In the post-game press conference, Johnson came forward to talk about why he decided to try the Stumblebum play.&quot;We have a group of guys who come up with plays, and we felt like we could take advantage of what we saw,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;We were really in two-down territory in my mind at that point anyway, so I knew we were going for an explosive play on that one, and if we didn't we were going to go for it on the next one. It happens sometimes. That's the cost of doing business. Some of them hit, some of them don't.&quot;The Bears have a bye week next before taking on the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13. The game will be played at Northwest Stadium at 8:15 pm ET.