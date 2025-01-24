Ben Johnson walks back potential shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur have plenty of history. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and Green Bay Packers head coach played two times per regular season every year since Johnson was with Detroit. With Johnson sticking in the division (Chicago Bears), there will be no changes to the number of yearly battles.

Seemingly noting this fact, Johnson said at his opening press conference that he "enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur," per a clip provided by "First Take."

"Dan Campbell. Kevin O'Connell, you're talking about two guys that are up for Coach of the Year awards as the season ends here," Johnson said in press conference. "And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt before twice a year." [03:14:03:30][16.1]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then, in Friday's edition of "First Take," Johnson was asked in an interview about the comment. He could have doubled down but appeared to walk it back somewhat.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's just some friendly banter," Johnson said. "I have a lot of respect for Matt. I've told him that as recently as a month ago. And so it comes from a good place. Listen, there is a strong rivalry here between the Bears and the Packers. I'm well aware of it." [03:36:03:52]

Of course, it's up to Matt LaFleur as to how he wants to interpret the comments. If taken a certain way, LaFleur could use it as motivation to prepare even harder in the offseason. One can only wait to see the result in the two upcoming matchups in 2025.

Ben Johnson walks into the Bears-Packers rivalry at an opportune moment

Ben Johnson at Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

No matter who the Bears had hired, one could argue the rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Bears is swinging Chicago's way. The Bears beat the Packers in Week 18 at Lambeau Field and came a blocked kick away from beating the team earlier in the season as well.

One could argue that the momentum was already swinging towards the Bears, signaling a potentially changing tide since Aaron Rodgers' infamous "owning" era of the franchise.

Adding Ben Johnson, one of the biggest names of the offseason, can only give most Bears fans reason to double down. Johnson, at least, appears all-in on reversing the narrative in favor of the Chicago Bears once and for all.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.