Ben Roethlisberger claims Will Howard can threaten Mason Rudolph’s QB2 role as Aaron Rodgers’ backup: "Let them battle"

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stacked quarterback room heading into the 2025 NFL season. The team signed league veteran Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal this offseason. It also signed Mason Rudolph back from the Tennessee Titans on a two-year deal, and selected Will Howard in the sixth-round of April's draft.

Ad

Many expect the rookie to start his career as the QB3 of the team. However, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger believes Howard deserves the QB2 spot.

"I would split time with Mason and Will in the preseason," Roethlisberger said on Tuesday, via the "Footbahlin" podcast. "I think they'd be playing for the backup job. Whoever is the better one here is my two. So that would be the smartest move to do in the preseason, to give those guys, let them bettle for the No. 2 spot."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ben Roethlisberger make a bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in 2025

Aaron Rodgers will be the QB1 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the upcoming NFL season. Many believe the four-time NFL MVP will surpass Ben Roethlisberger's all-time passing record. The retired quarterback recorded 64,088 yards throughout his career, while Rodgers is only 1,136 yards away at 62,952.

Roethlisberger said that he is confident that Rodgers will surpass him in 2025.

Ad

"Oh, Aaron's going to pass my all-time passing record this year," Roethlisberger said in June, via the "Footbahlin" podcast. "Good records are meant to be broken.”

Roethlisberger also expects Rodgers to be in top form in his second season back after suffring an Achilles injury in 2023.

"Last year was his first one back," Roethlisberger said. "He won't even be thinking about the Achilles this year. I think you'll actually get a better Aaron this year than you even though a year older, I think you'll get a better Aaron this year than you did last year, just because the thought process of the Achilles.

Ad

"What can I do? I guess in saying all that, I just think that this will be big for Aaron."

With Rodgers at the helm, the Steelers are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.