"Ben Roethlisberger is respectfully on crack" - Analyst takes dig at Steelers icon over comments on Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger recently made some interesting comments about a former Pittsburgh Steelers player. The Steelers picked Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The star had a decent couple of seasons in Blitzburgh before being traded to the Eagles. After spending a year in Philly, Pickett joined the Steelers' rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL fans are well aware of the "Turnpike Rivalry," that started back in the 1950s between the Steelers and the Browns. Back then, the NFL merged with the AAFL. This brought Cleveland and Pittsburgh into the same conference: the AFC North.

This rivalry is one of the oldest feuds in the NFL, with the Steelers having a strong 82–64–1 lead over the Browns. This is why league insider Andrew Fillipponi was shocked by Big Ben's recent comments.

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Browns in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. Roethlisberger believes that Pickett will get a hero's welcome when he enters the Acrisure Stadium as Cleveland's QB. These comments caught the attention of Fillipponi, who responded with a hilarious dig:

"Big Ben believes Kenny Pickett will get 'cheered' when he returns to Pittsburgh as Browns QB in week 6. I think Ben is respectfully on crack. Kenny will get booed to a decibel level unlike anything we've ever heard," Fillipponi tweeted on Saturday.

Check out the insider's post below:

Ben Roethlisberger raised eyebrows with some comments about another quarterback

The biggest story of this NFL offseason has been the status of Aaron Rodgers. Since the New York Giants released the four-time NFL MVP, all signs pointed towards him signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the rumors gaining traction with each passing day, many have started to predict how the Steelers' season will go if Rodgers calls the shots.

Ben Roethlisberger also got in on the action and predicted about his former side under fellow NFL legend. Big Ben believes Pittsburgh will end the season with a record of 11-6 with Rodgers:

"I have us 7-10 without Aaron Rodgers, and I have us 11-6 with Aaron. That’s called three letters: H-O-F (Hall of Fame). That’ll get you a few more wins," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin" podcast on Wednesday.

It'll be interesting to see how accurate Ben Roethlisberger's prediction is if Rodgers finally joins the Steelers.

