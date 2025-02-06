Ben Roethlisberger rips Mike Tomlin's stubborn philosophy after Julian Edelman's harsh criticism of Steelers HC

Ben Roethlisberger piled the pressure on Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after Julian Edelman criticized Pittsburgh for having an inflexible approach during games. The former quarterback made his comments on the Footbahlin podcast after he was asked about the ex-Patriots wide receiver's critique.

Julian Edelman said that when he was playing against the Steelers, he would always end up with multiple catches because the game plan on the defensive side was constant. Therefore, New England could come up with wrinkles knowing that the other side was not going to change the way they play.

He said:

"You knew exactly what they were doing, and they still do what they did. They still do the same d*** s*** [as] when I was playing [Mike] Tomlin's defense. I'm like, ‘We still have linebackers covering the three slot?' Every time we play the Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it but no, they do what they do.”

Ben Roethlisberger responded to that by saying that the Steelers have been guilty of not changing with the times. He cited the example of Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and how he brought a corner blitz to confuse Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the NFC Championship game to force a turnover on downs. The former Pittsburgh quarterback said:

“There’s definitely truth to it. If you don’t – you’ve got to change with the times. We’re not trying to confuse people like other teams do. Other teams are confusing people. Look at the end of that Chiefs-Bills game. (Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo) sent a corner blitz. They sent it for the first time all game, in a situation where you would never expect it and you need it, and they come home."

Ben Roethlisberger recollects having similar issues with Mike Tomlin during his Steelers' days

Ben Roethlisberger said this is a continuing issue with Mike Tomlin that happened on the offensive side of the ball, too. The former quarterback lambasted the head coach for refusing to consider different wrinkles, saying:

"At some point, you have to decide that you're going to throw some different wrinkles at teams. I mentioned this at one point when we were doing offensive stuff. 'Hey Coach, what if they do this? (Tomlin replied,) 'They won't.' (I said,) 'I'm sorry, what if they do?' So yeah, I just think that's something that the Steelers, they gotta get away from."

Mike Tomlin has yet to win a playoff game since Ben Roethlisberger retired and these comments are bound to heap the pressure on him even further.

