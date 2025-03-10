On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the offseason, as they traded a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire DK Metcalf. The wide receiver had requested a trade last week and wanted to sign with a contender.

The Steelers weren't touted as a landing spot for the 27-year-old star, but he's seemingly convinced that the team can compete for the Super Bowl. He signed a five-year, $150 million deal with the franchise, committing his future to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers now have an enviable receiving unit spearheaded by Metcalf, wide receiver George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freirmuth. However, the offense is missing its most important piece, as they are yet to sign a starting as well as a backup quarterback. But a familiar face has offered his services to Pittsburgh.

Following the team's acquisition of Metcalf, franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger posted a video on social media with a Steelers helmet on and claimed he's willing to unretire.

"Coach T, are you kidding me?," he said. "DK Metcalf on one side. GP [George Pickens] on the other. Muth [Pat Freiermuth] working the middle. And I might need throw my hat in the ring. If you're looking for a guy, I might still have couple of throws in me."

Obviously, Roethlisberger's offer was a joke, as he had previously stated that he had no interest in unretiring and returning to the NFL. However, he's excited about the Steelers' prospects with Metcalf on the roster and approves of the team's surprise move.

