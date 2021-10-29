Ben Roethlisberger trolls Cleveland Browns with backhanded compliment

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to keep the ball rolling by topping the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 action. Ben Roethlisberger is set to face the Browns for the 28th time in the regular season.

Ahead of the matchup, he quickly shot down any notion that the two teams shared a rivalry with him leading the Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger couldn't resist taking a shot at the Browns

During his media availability, Roethlisberger said:

“I don’t know if this rivalry ever went away. I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t know if it ever went away. Yeah sure, rivalries are great. AFC North football there is always going to be rivals, and there’s going to be great games.

He gave the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield a backhanded compliment, saying:

“I’m glad that I’m not the most winning quarterback in their stadium history anymore.”

The 39-year-old holds much reason to feel that way about the Browns, as he’s won 24 of the 27 previous matchups with one tie.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has put up huge numbers against Cleveland. Roethlisberger has recorded 6,507 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, 8.2 yards per attempt, and a 94.1 passer rating against the Browns.

Fred Greetham @FredGreetham9 #Browns DC Joe Woods on facing Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense #Browns DC Joe Woods on facing Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense https://t.co/EZxzosAPCW

Roethlisberger has dominated the Browns throughout his career, making the term "rivalry" unfitting for the situation. However, the Browns' recent success has made the battle between the two franchises much more meaningful. It’s especially the case with Cleveland getting the upper hand in the playoffs last season.

The Browns may have had recent success against the Steelers, but the team is entering Sunday’s game battered by injuries. Cleveland could likely head into the contest without fourth-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield missed last Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Backup Case Keenum filled in and a decent outing. He completed 21-of-33 passes for 199 yards, touchdown, and a 90.3 passer rating.

Meanwhile, the Browns may venture without their dynamic running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb was limited in practice throughout the week, while Hunt is out for several weeks.

The Browns could turn to third-year running back D’Ernest Johnson, coming off a career-high 146 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. All of that sets up an intriguing matchup with substantial AFC North implications that could impact the playoff picture.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar