"Bench Flacco now!": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' performance during first team reps

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle got a jolt on Day 7 of training camp and the fanbase isn’t staying quiet about it. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a significant step forward on Wednesday, logging his first reps against the Browns’ top-tier defense. While his 6-for-10 completion rate might not grab headlines on paper, it was enough to ignite social media reactions.Meanwhile, Flacco, who helped guide Cleveland through last season’s playoff stretch, completed just 3 of 7 passes during the same team drills.Fans shared their reactions to how the quarterbacks performed on X.&quot;BENCH FLACCO NOW! 3-7 WILL NOT GET IT DONE. Shedeur clearly is the starter!&quot; one fan said.&quot;Sanders still looks like QB1,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Shedeur is once again the most efficient QB on the roster. All that noise about not running with the 1's is dying,&quot; one fan said.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Why does flacco barely throw,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Patience is a virtue,&quot; another fan said.&quot;0 completions for Pickett in 3 days, not looking good,&quot; one fan said.The quarterback room has been anything but settled. Kenny Pickett, sidelined for the past three practices with a hamstring injury, hasn’t thrown a pass since the weekend. Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel posted a decent 6-of-11 line with the day’s lone touchdown.Shedeur Sanders builds on strong camp performance through seven daysSyndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: ImagnThough coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t tipped his hand, his recent comments suggested the staff is still in install mode, not evaluation mode.&quot;I'm not going to get in specifics on the players and where they're getting reps, those type of things,&quot; Stefanski said.&quot;He's working extremely hard. All those guys are. We're still not yet through the installation schedule. We're still just introducing two-minute yesterday. We'll introduce some different distances today situationally. So I wouldn't really think much past that,&quot; he added.Still, it’s hard to ignore the context. Shedeur Sanders has now logged 42 completions on 60 attempts through his first week in camp, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.More importantly, he's showing flashes of adaptability: extending plays with his legs, staying calm under pressure, and making quick reads. These traits were hallmarks of his 2024 college campaign, when he threw for over 4,100 yards and 37 touchdowns at Colorado.Whether Shedeur Sanders gets more time with the starters in the coming days remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Browns fans are watching closely.