Joe Burrow was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in the past few seasons. However, this season has been a completely different situation. After signing a five-year contract extension worth $275 million, the Bengals quarterback suffered a calf injury.

Despite Burrow not missing any time at the start of the regular season, his play has been hindered. Burrow and the Bengals hold a 1-3 record through the first four weeks of the season. The reigning AFC North champions now find themselves at the bottom of the division.

Burrow has continued to say his injury isn't the issue with a lack of production on offense. However, Cincinnati Bengals fans are worried Joe Burow may not be able to get out of this hole he had dug himself into.

The conversation on social media over the last few days has revolved around Burrow's issues. Some NFL fans feel as if the Bengals may not be able to find success this season. While others feel as if it's the curse of a lucrative contract extension that has caused the issues.

Joe Burrow sets bizarre NFL record

Joe Burrow has led his Cincinnati Bengals to success in the last two seasons. Entering his fourth season in the NFL, he was expected to do the same. Injuries are known to hinder even the best quarterbacks; Burrow's injury is doing just that.

The most recent defeat was a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. In the first four weeks of the season, Joe Burrow has averaged fewer than five yards per attempt. As per ESPN Stats & Info, he is the first quarterback in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes and average that low of yardage.

So far this season he has completed just 87 of 151 attempted passes, which is about a 57% completion rate. He has thrown just 728 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He has thrown two interceptions and been sacked eight times. Although, the latter can be attributed to his offensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked by reporters if Joe Burrow is able to continue to run the offense. Taylor said that his quarterback was 'healthy enough' to do so. This does give a good deal of confidence that his quarterback will be able to increase his production.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals this coming week which could be an opportunity to bounce back and steady the ship.