Bengals GM makes feelings clear on blockbuster deal for Ja'Marr Chase, topping His $30,800,000 contract

Cincinnati Bengals' front office has laid out their stance on securing star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase long-term. This indicates a massive payday could be on the horizon.

Duke Tobin, the Bengals' director of personnel, leads the charge in these high-stakes contract talks.

Speaking exclusively to The Enquirer at the Senior Bowl, Tobin addressed the pressing matter of Chase's contract situation. His comments shed light on the organization's commitment to retaining their star receiver;

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's a priority for us," Tobin said. "It's something we feel like there's a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of. Guys in his position have recently re-done contracts. We believe in Ja'Marr, he's very important to us."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Ja'Marr Chase's stellar 2024 season strengthened his bargaining position. He led the NFL in receiving yards (1,708), catches (127), and touchdowns (17). These numbers place him in elite company. He joined Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., and Cooper Kupp as the only receivers to win the triple crown since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

NFL Executives Cast Doubt on Cincinnati's financial flexibility to retain Ja'Marr Chase

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The path to keeping Chase isn't without obstacles. Anonymous NFL executives who spoke to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler raised concerns about Cincinnati's ability to maintain both Chase and fellow receiver Tee Higgins. One executive pointed out the financial strain (Jan 28);

"They will have close to $70 million a year tied up in receivers, plus the quarterback cost."

Recent market developments set clear parameters for Ja'Marr Chase's next deal. The Minnesota Vikings gave Justin Jefferson $140 million over four years with $110 million guaranteed. The Dallas Cowboys followed suit, signing CeeDee Lamb to a $136 million extension spanning four years with $100 million guaranteed.

The Bengals learned valuable lessons from last year's failed negotiations with Chase. According to The Enquirer, Chase turned down Cincinnati's previous offer due to "cash flow" concerns. That decision proved shrewd - his record-breaking season positions him to command an even larger contract.

With just a month remaining to navigate these complex negotiations, the Bengals face pressure to satisfy their star receiver while maintaining roster flexibility. Chase's 395 catches, 5,425 yards, and 46 touchdowns across four seasons make him indispensable to Cincinnati's plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.