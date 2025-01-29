"You'll always be in Ja'Marr Chase's shadow" - Ex-NFL QB speculates possibility of Tee Higgins' leaving Bengals in free agency

As the NFL offseason approaches its final two weeks, speculation intensifies about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and his potential departure in free agency.

During the latest episode of NFL on ESPN, former NFL quarterback turned TV analyst Dan Orlovsky weighed in on the possibility of a fresh start, suggesting that Higgins could seek an opportunity to emerge from the shadow of teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

“Do you think that there is an element for Tee Higgins where he wants to go be his own guy? You will always be in Ja’Marr’s shadow in Cincinnati,” Orlovsky stated.

Higgins, who played the 2024 season under the franchise tag, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Injury kept the 26-year-old away from five games this campaign, but Higgins continued to deliver impressive statistics and earned a season grade of 88.2 via Pro Football Focus (PFF), ranking him as the eighth-best receiver overall.

Free Agent Tee Higgins fits right into any WR-needy team’s offensive setup

The Bengals face a significant financial decision as Higgins’ future looms large. According to PFF's projection, Higgins could command a four-year, $112 million deal, with $67.5 million guaranteed, translating to an annual salary of $28 million. This potential contract would place him among the top-paid receivers in the league.

Analysts have identified several teams that could be potential landing spots for Higgins should he choose to explore free agency.

Meanwhile, Higgins' possible imperative departure from Cincinnati leaves a big hole in the Bengals’ offensive dynamics. Quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed optimism about retaining Higgins, to the extent that he's willing to restructure his own contract to facilitate the receiver’s return to the roster. Burrow’s commitment underscores the chemistry and success the duo has shared on the field.

However, the allure of stepping into a primary receiver role elsewhere might be compelling for Higgins. In Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase has firmly established himself as the franchise's number-one receiving threat, leading to speculation that Higgins could seek a team where he can be the focal point of the passing attack.

Orlovsky suggested that while Higgins would still share targets with Terry McLaurin if he joined the Commanders, he would have a better chance of being a true co-number-one option there than he would alongside Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati.

Teams interested in Higgins will begin initial discussions with the receiver's representatives after the start of the NFL league year, in mid-March. As talks are expected to intensify, Higgins' decision could play a pivotal role in shaping the wide receiver market and signal a significant shift in the NFL’s offensive landscape for the 2025 season.

