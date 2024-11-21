Tee Higgins landing spots: Top 5 teams that should pursue WR in 2025 NFL Free Agency ft. Dallas Cowboys

Tee Higgins came very close to leaving the Bengals in the 2024 offseason only to stay on a franchise tag in Cincinnati. However, he will again enter that situation in 2025 and he will find suitors who will want to sign him in free agency.

The Bengals are also in a different place than they were a year ago. At that time, the thought was that this team was ready to go for a Super Bowl run as they had done a couple of years back and only needed Joe Burrow back healthy and playing at his best. The quarterback is doing that but their defense has been extremely fragile, which means that Cincinnati knows it is in for a rebuild and the offensive side of the ball is not a priority.

Therefore, Tee Higgins could leave and join a different franchise, and here are some organizations that should make it happen.

Teams that should target Tee Higgins in the 2025 NFL Free Agency

#5 - New England Patriots

The Patriots have their new young quarterback in Drake Maye, who is expected to take on a bigger role than he has this year. For him to succeed, they will need to rebuild the offense around him. He needs good receivers and a better offensive line.

Currently, their three top wide receivers are DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne. None of them are better than Tee Higgins. Spotrac also gives New England the highest projected salary cap space among NFL teams in 2025. They need a veteran wide receiver to turn the franchise around and should definitely make the Bengals wideout a top target.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are doing better this year than they have done in past seasons. However, their receiving game could use an upgrade. Ladd McConkey is their best receiver and he is a rookie. Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston are not what they need if they have to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in their division.

They already have a good passer in Justin Herbert and their offensive line and running game is not bad. Their defense looks better than it has for many a season and what they need is to give their quarterback some receiving options. Tee Higgins could be the answer there.

#3 - Minnesota Vikings

Tee Higgins plays for the Bengals in an offensive scheme run by Zac Taylor, a former Sean McVay assistant with the Rams, and lines up opposite an LSU sensation, Ja'Marr Chase. If he moves to the Minnesota Vikings, he will play under Kevin O'Connell, another former Los Angeles offensive assistant, and Justin Jefferson, an LSU alumnus.

The Vikings need another wideout like the Bengals player too. Jordan Addison has 359 yards this year, whereas Jefferson has over 900. In a passing offense, such a discrepancy can handicap the team. The Cincinnati star could be the answer to unlocking their potential. They already play like a playoff team and his addition could help them reach the next level and become genuine Super Bowl contenders.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders are well ahead of their rebuilding curve with Jayden Daniels looking like an accomplished quarterback in his rookie season. That he is doing that with Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Olamide Zaccheaus as his primary receivers is noteworthy.

Tee Higgins would be a great addition to this roster. Because the quarterback is in the first year of his rookie contract, giving the wideout the contract he is seeking should not be a problem. They also have enough salary cap space to make this happen.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys should look at wholesale changes after how the 2024 season is gone. Nobody thinks they can reach the playoffs. They will probably move on from Mike McCarthy in the offseason and if they are serious about paying Micah Parsons and also improving the team, they might even have to choose to move on from Dak Prescott, despite making him the highest-paid player this offseason.

They need to add another receiver who can complement CeeDee Lamb. Anyone who saw their last game against the Texans, which they predictably lost, would have noted that the wide receiver was disproportionately targeted because he was the only one who could do something on offense. When Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Fluornoy are your other starting receivers, they must add another threat there whether they retain Dak Prescott next year or not.

They have to sign someone like Tee Higgins and knowing that he will be available in free agency, they should find some creative accounting techniques to get him into Dallas. Relying purely on rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft is not going to solve this problem as they have too many areas, like the run defense and the running game, that they need to address first.

