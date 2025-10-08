Bengals HC makes bold decision for Joe Flacco ahead of Week 6 game vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals are handing the offense to Joe Flacco as they look to halt a three-game skid and stay afloat in the AFC North. Zac Taylor confirmed on Wednesday that the veteran quarterback will take all first-team practice reps and start Sunday’s game in Green Bay.The move came less than two days after Cincinnati finalized a trade with Cleveland. It sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a sixth-rounder.The Bengals coach expressed confidence in Flacco being a good fit to his team.“His style fits our style,” Taylor said.Cincinnati is 2-3 following the 37-24 loss to Detroit in Week 5, with Jake Browning throwing three interceptions. The offense has sputtered since Joe Burrow’s Week 2 turf toe injury, giving up eight picks during the losing streak.Joe Flacco's presence is expected to steady the offenseNFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnCincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor highlighted that Joe Flacco’s arm strength and experience were the key factors for his decision to start him on Sunday.&quot;He's a great passer,&quot; Taylor told reporters on Wednesday. &quot;The number one trait you're looking for is a guy that can operate your system and throw the football. And Joe has always been a tremendous passer in this league.&quot;He also mentioned that Flacco’s championship background is a boost to the locker room. Taylor added that the former Super Bowl MVP’s resume brings credibility at a moment when the roster is searching for stability.&quot;I think everyone's just seen him been there, do that, you know, and won a Super Bowl and won a lot of games and been successful in a lot of different places,&quot; Taylor said. &quot;And so when you bring a guy in here with that experience and those skins on the wall, I think it's significant and can mean something to guys.&quot;Flacco completed 58.1% of his passes with two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games for the Browns this season. The Bengals, outscored 113-37 during their slide, are banking on his ability to settle the offense. Cincinnati released backup Brett Rypien on Tuesday to clear space for the veteran quarterback.Joe Burrow remains on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least three months, although the team has not ruled out a late-season return.