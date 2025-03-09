Bengals legend Chad Johnson urges franchise to sign Von Miller after 8x Pro Bowler’s departure from Bills

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Von Miller on Sunday morning as the team looks to gain more salary cap space with free agency officially opening in just a few days.

The 35-year-old will now become a free agent and will likely be at the center of a few NFL teams' interests later this week. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson made a plea for his former NFL team to sign the linebacker.

In a post on X, Johnson pleaded with the Cincinnati Bengals to consider signing him and upgrading the defense.

"Dear @Bengals bring him home," Chad Johnson shared on X.

Miller had played the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, playing in 36 games and accumulating 14 sacks during that time. Whether or not Chad Johnson's plea with the Cincinnati Bengals materializes into Miller signing remains to be seen.

How much salary cap space will Bills save with Von Miller release?

Von Miller signed a six-year deal worth $120 million with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Last offseason, Miller restructured his contract, turning his $8.645 million salary into incentives to help the Bills financially.

This offseason, Buffalo decided to part ways with the linebacker in order to free up $8.4 million in salary cap space just days before the new league year opens.

NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Von Miller's release by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday morning. Rapoport also shared that the Bills and Miller are open to a reunion under a new contract, which would be a 'team friendly' deal and not stress the salary cap.

"The #Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and @TomPelissero Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return," Ian Rapoport shared on X.

Miller was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos and spent 11 seasons with the team, winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. The Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season in exchange for second and third-round draft picks.

He went on to win his second Super Bowl title of his career just a few months later with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

