Bengals make $9,600,000 move to free up cap space as Tee Higgins' contract looms

The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Friday, clearing $9.62 million in salary cap space. The move comes as the team faces crucial contract decisions for star receiver Tee Higgins, who they are reportedly considering franchise tagging a second time if they can't agree to a new deal.

Rankins, 30, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason to help offset the loss of D.J. Reader. His tenure seemingly proved disappointing, as he managed just 18 tackles and one sack in seven games before landing on the non-football illness list.

The former Saints first-round pick missed most of the 2024 season with an undisclosed illness. His early exit leaves the Bengals with $2 million in dead money but provides vital financial flexibility.

Cincinnati now projects over $62 million in cap space. This financial cushion arrives at a critical time, as the March 4 franchise tag deadline approaches for Tee Higgins.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that the Bengals haven't communicated their tagging plans to Tee Higgins' camp. The 26-year-old receiver's 2025 tag would cost at least $26.172 million - 120% of his 2024 tag number.

Young defenders set to step up as Bengals consider Tee Higgins' contract

The Bengals will lean on sophomore defensive tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson to fill Rankins' role. Meanwhile, the front office juggles three major contract situations.

Beyond Higgins, Cincinnati must plan extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. The math behind Higgins' potential deal is quite complex. If tagged again in 2026, Higgins would command either the exclusive-rights quarterback tag (over $40 million) or 144% of the 2025 tag ($37.698 million). This projects a $64 million guarantee on a deal averaging $32 million annually.

Trade scenarios also remain possible. Breer notes several veteran receivers like Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper will hit free agency. Teams might offer draft picks for a tagged Tee Higgins.

Rankins exits with career totals of 30.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, and 69 quarterback hits across 116 games. His release marks Cincinnati's first major roster move of the 2025 offseason.

