"Bengals of the NFC": 3x Super Bowl champ blasts 49ers for trailing despite Christian McCaffrey's return

Christian McCaffrey's return was viewed by many as the looming turning point for the San Francisco 49ers, who have struggled to take care of business like in recent seasons. However, the NFC championship hangover is on pace to linger into December. 49ers fans are not giving up, but one analyst is ready to slap the team with a label no one wants.

On Friday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Mark Schlereth ripped into the 49ers, comparing them to another struggling AFC team.

"I would go as far as to say the most disappointing team in the NFC," Schlereth said. "Every team has injuries, but we know they are a very talented team that we thought could overcome an injury or two. ... But the bottom line is, you are one of the best teams. You've got Christian McCaffrey back.

"We thought it was going to solve your offensive issues. It hasn't solved your offensive issues. You haven't scored. And you've lost three games in your own division. They are now the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFC. I'm saying from the standpoint of everything's a must-win."

While everything is a must-win, the 49ers have the luxury of working from the standpoint of their division playing down to them. The Bengals (4-7) would need a miracle at this stage to win the AFC North or even get into the seventh seed.

Meanwhile, the 49ers (5-5) only need to win at a rate slightly higher than .500 to get a playoff home game, as the Cardinals (6-4) have only a slight lead on the rest of the division.

Christian McCaffrey still seeking first welcome-back milestone as December looms

Christian McCaffrey at Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The arguable heart of the 49ers offense is back, but it isn't beating in rhythm just yet. While he has already logged one game in which he has earned 100 total yards, he hasn't gotten on the board in one basic category: touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers dual-threat running back has not gotten into the endzone a single time.

Since McCaffrey's return, Brock Purdy's offense has managed to score 40 total points, but not a single of those touchdowns have gone to McCaffrey since his return on Nov. 10.

If he goes one more game without getting into the endzone, Christian McCaffrey will have to wait until December to score his first time.

Of course, his injury has derailed most of the season, but bigger questions are brewing if he can't score in November with three appearances.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Breakfast Ball" and H/T Sportskeeda.

