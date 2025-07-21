  • home icon
Bengals owner Mike Brown shuts down Trey Hendrickson trade rumors as DE eyes $40,000,000 contract extension

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 21, 2025 19:34 GMT
As contract negotiations with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson linger into the final days before training camp, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown made one thing crystal clear. Cincinnati has no plans to entertain a trade.

Speaking candidly at the team’s annual media luncheon on Monday, Brown confronted growing speculation about Hendrickson’s future. He emphasized the franchise’s intent to keep the Pro Bowler in stripes for the long haul.

"We aren't going to trade Trey. We're working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done."
Hendrickson is reportedly eyeing a $40 million per year contract similar in lines to Myles Garrett and TJ Watt.

It’s a high-stakes offseason moment for both sides. Hendrickson, the NFL’s reigning sack leader, has skipped offseason programs while seeking a significant pay bump. With training camp kicking off Wednesday, the clock is ticking on a possible breakthrough.

Mike Brown details a challenging negotiation pattern with Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson enters the final stages of his current contract with $16 million due this year. This figure feels outdated given his production. But the challenge lies in balancing that performance against Cincinnati’s traditionally risk-averse approach to veteran contracts.

Still, Hendrickson’s camp is leveraging strong recent seasons and a relatively clean bill of health as justification for more financial security. The tension, insiders suggest, is less about 2025 salary than it is about 2026 and beyond.

"We like Trey as a person," Brown said. "He's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we've been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We never have an easy time of it. But there's one thing that is consistent. It always gets done, and I think this one will but we'll see. I've been proven wrong before, but I have pretty high confidence that we'll get there at the end."
According to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals submitted a fresh proposal to Hendrickson’s camp. While the specifics remain under wraps, the offer is believed to feature a substantial 2025 salary bump, though multi-year guarantees remain a sticking point.

If Trey Hendrickson sits out, he risks daily fines and potential damage to his leverage. If the Bengals dig in, they risk alienating their most disruptive defender at the peak of his powers.

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

