"I threw like a girl one time" - Bengals QB confesses Urban Meyer passed a sexist comment on his football ability 

Urban Meyer continues to be a hot topic in the news rounds, especially with former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo suing the team. Lambo alleged that Meyer created a hostile work environment and derailed his NFL career when he kicked him and then cut him from the team.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was coached by Meyer at Ohio State before being picked No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast and spoke about his own experience with the former Jaguars head coach.

Burrow said:

"[Meyer's] the kind of guy that when a new guy gets there, he's going to put them in the fire and see how he responds. And so... my first couple years... he really stands right behind the quarterback. And if you make a bad throw, he's gonna let you know it."

Burrow continued:

"...Some guys can handle it, some guys can't. And once you get through that, and he realizes, 'Oh, this guy's tough guy, good player works hard.' And then the relationship kind of switches to no more of a friend than a hard coach on you. So, you know, he got the best out of me, that's for sure. He told me I threw like a girl one time. "

Meyer appears out of touch with today's workplace environment, especially in his coaching style. With so many instances of physical and verbal abuse among college coaches, particularly over the past twenty years, the relationship between coaches and players has changed. Meyer did not evolve with the times.

Urban Meyer's tough-guy style didn't transition well to today's NFL

As a result of his failure to evolve, Meyer took his archaic coaching style to the NFL, where it wasn't received well by grown men who are getting paid enormous salaries to play football. Meyer created the kind of environment that became toxic to the team.

Burrow defended Meyer, stating that his tough-guy approach is meant to get the best out of players and that his sense of humor is often misconstrued as offensive. Though Meyer found great success in college ball, the current NFL boasts head coaches who are often nearly as young as the players and connect with the team on a more personal level. Meyer, on the other hand, seemed like he was way out of his element in the NFL from the start.

