"Maybe it's in the contract from the Fox people, no dance floor" - Pat McAfee's hilarious response to rumors of Urban Meyer returning to broadcasting

There are rumors that Urban Meyer is making his return to broadcasting, and Pat McAfee shared his thoughts.

On his eponymous show, The Pat McAfee Show, the WWE commentator said there were reports that the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was coming back to Fox on the college football kickoff show Big Noon Saturday:

“There's rumors now on the internet that Urban Meyer might be heading back to Fox Sports, maybe talking a little ball, talking a little shop on Big Noon Saturday game day kickoff. Okay. Really? Yeah, maybe that's what the internet's saying. There's a chance there's allegedly some insider at Ohio State, uh, who has been leaking information to people saying, 'Hey, look for Urban to get back into the, uh, a kickoff show, Big Noon game day show.”

McAfee jokingly added that it’s in his contract from the people at Fox to have no dance floor:

“You know, you'll say maybe it's in a contract from the Fox people. No dance floor, you know, should be all right, here you go. We'll pay you this. You gotta do this show up. Do this, break this film down. Give us the three things for everything. The three, okay. Three things. And then all of a sudden, no dance floors on any of these campuses. All right. So, loophole, you got a 10-year job, no whistles on a sideline anymore. Either like the last time you were here.”

McAfee’s joke stems from Meyer being caught with a young woman sitting in his lap at a bar in Ohio after the team played the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Four of the 2021 season.

The former Jaguars coach was hired by Fox Sports in March 2019 as a college football analyst for Big Noon Saturday.

Urban Meyer and his college career

Urban as HC at the University of Florida

He spent 17 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including six seasons at the University of Florida (2005 – 2010) and seven seasons at Ohio State (2012 – 2018).

Overall, he’s won three national championships (two in Florida and one at Ohio State) with a winning percentage of .854, the third-best in college football all-time.

