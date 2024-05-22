Bengals ready to splurge on Paycor Stadium renovations as NFL approves $120,000,000 plan: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals have long been labeled as one of the stingiest franchises in the NFL. However, those days are behind them as they are ready to breathe fresh life into the Paycor Stadium with an investment of up to $120 million, according to ESPN.

The construction of Paycor Stadium began in 1998, and the Bengals moved in for the 2000 NFL season. The total cost of building the new stadium burdened taxpayers to the tune of $555 million, making it the most expensive stadium in the league at that time. However, with 24 years under its belt, the stadium has begun to show its age.

Over the past few seasons, the Bengals had privately poured in $40 million for a multitude of indoor facilities. However, now the other franchise owners and the League's Finance Committee have approved a fresh round of investment in the range of $100–$120 million for major renovations.

The Bengals Executive Vice President, Katie Blackburn, shared her joy at this momentous occasion in a statement.

“The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati," Blackburn said. "We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility.”

“We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

As per the Bengals website, these funds will be utilized in fan-facing areas that include updated video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and beautification projects.

Paycor Stadium stands out on its own

This season has been marked by several franchises attempting to raise money for renovations for their stadiums including the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there is one major difference in their attempts and the Bengals’ path forward.

Unlike other franchises, Bengals owner Mike Brown has not demanded a single penny out of the public coffers and will be deploying private funds for the proposed renovations to the tune of $120 million.