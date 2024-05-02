"No public money for billionaires": Bears fans make their voice heard over Illinois Governor's decision on new stadium

The Chicago Bears are preparing to leave Soldier Field. Since the 1920s, this stadium has been a staple of the city. The Bears moved to the field in 1971, but they are now trying to build a new facility. However, the Illinois government isn’t pleased with the offer. The fans also take shots at the franchise.

Virginia Halas McCaskey, the current owner of the Bears has a net worth of $2 billion, as per Forbes. This became the main thorn for the fans since the privately owned franchise is looking for taxpayer support to build their new facility.

This offering was recently rejected by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. And the fans had a field day on the internet.

One Bears faithful summed up the mood of the fans with his comment on Reddit.

“No public money for billionaires," wrote the fan.

Another Bears fan targeted the owners for seeking tax dollars, suggesting they are broke. And they should utilize their own money for a Super Bowl-worthy domed stadium.

“Broke a** McCaskey’s need to pay for this thing themselves. If we’re getting a dome, make it big enough to host a Super Bowl, wrote the fan on Reddit.”

The Bears fans kept piling on McCaskey’s for their proposal.

“McCaskey family are the brokest billionaires, wrote a Bears supporter.”

One fan targeted the President of the Bears and the Chicago Mayor, while also suggesting that the Bears can move to the suburbs of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

“No one is buying Kevin Warren's bullshit (except Brandon Johnson for some reason). Build it in AH and play one game a year at Soldier Field”, wrote a Bears faithful.

"If the funding gets approved, I won't be voting for any of the people that voted for it in the election this fall. We need to stop this idiotic funding of private company buildings and corporate sweetheart deals. Pay your fair share, or f*** off," another wrote.

Cost and proposal of Chicago Bears' new stadium

The Chicago Bears’ new stadium is set to cost around $4.6 billion, and the franchise has demanded $2.3 billion of that bill be footed by the Illinois government. However, the Governor’s office rejected the plea recently. The Governor’s office stated:

“As the Governor has said, the current proposal is a non-starter for the state.”

The Bears contend that the new stadium will not only generate revenue for the state of Illinois but also be fruitful for the citizens. The governor’s office and fans don't seem to be on the same page for now.