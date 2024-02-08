Ja'Marr Chase made a name with Joe Burrow as the Bengals quarterback reached a new stratosphere, but fans have been wondering if he will ditch the veteran and his former LSU teammate for a younger, budding star. On "Up & Adams" from the Senior Bowl Radio Row in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, he tried to mitigate the speculative fire.

"I like messing with the fans," Chase said. "It's a lot going on in NFL, and we don't know. I mean, (Houston Texans rookie quarterback) C.J. (Stroud) is young, and I'm young. That don't mean I'm gonna play with him now. I don't plan on leaving Joe." (1:26:56)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bengals wide receiver is heading into what is technically the last year of his current deal. The Cincinnati Bengals can still hit the receiver with a fifth-year option, but the wide receiver is stuck where he is for at least 2024.

Many believe a fifth-year option is a likely result by the end of the year as Chase would otherwise begin getting added leverage. As it stands, as soon as the 2024 season ends, the wide receiver will be able to sign anywhere.

Chase has proven to be one of the NFL's most reliable receivers since his rookie season. The wide receiver hit the ground running, earning 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. While he hasn't been able to hit the same height in the two seasons since, his production has been impressively consistent.

In 2022, he had 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Then, in 2023 without Joe Burrow for much of the year, he totaled a career-high 100 catches for 1,216 yards and seven TDs.

History raises stress level for Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase fans

Ja'Marr Chase at AFC championship game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Of course, losing the wide receiver at this point would be similar to the Dallas Cowboys losing CeeDee Lamb, who is also edging on the end of his rookie contract. Not many expect the Bengals to lose their top receiver, but A.J. Brown's exit from the Tennessee Titans serves as a precedent that could lead fans to worry.

As the story went, the Titans hit a wall soon after the trade while the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. Such an exit from the Bengals could prompt a boom for the Texans and an erosion for the Bengals.

Will the star pass catcher leave the Bengals or has the speculation merely been a move to attempt to leverage a deal?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.