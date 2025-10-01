  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase jokingly pleads to fans after abysmal outing in 28-3 loss vs. Broncos

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase jokingly pleads to fans after abysmal outing in 28-3 loss vs. Broncos

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:04 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Ja'Marr Chase reacts to poor performance in Bengals' 3-28 loss at Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase was nowhere to be found in the Cincinnati Bengals' 28-3 loss at the Denver Broncos, covering a paltry 23 yards on five catches as the offense stalled and had to punt multiple times.

Ad

On Tuesday, the star wide receiver wrote on his social media account:

"(three cry-laughing emojis) Man yall beller leave me alone man"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When addressing reporters after the game, he rued his team's lack of urgency and expressed frustration:

"It's part of the game, man. Sometimes the emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it's not supposed to. It happens."

One scene that summarized the Bengals' struggles was when he and head coach Zac Taylor were purportedly seen arguing on the sidelines. But according to Chase, their interaction was nothing out of the ordinary:

Ad
"We were just talking about the possession. We were just talking about what plays we can run and how can we attack certain coverages and get our playmakers the ball."

Meanwhile, Taylor reacted:

"It comes across as emotional, but that's just a captain that works his tail off. All he wants to do is win the game... affect the game. Often times, he feels like, 'If I have the ball in my hand, I can do that.' And I don't disagree with him."
Ad

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II reacts to shutting down Ja'Marr Chase

Of course, credit has to be given to Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II for limiting Ja'Marr Chase's impact in the game. In thirteen matchups against the reigning receiving triple crown holder, the current Defensive Player of the Year allowed just one catch for eight yards.

It means that in three faceoffs, Surtain has allowed just four catches for 35 yards. He told the press:

Ad
"I know the matchup coming in, pretty tough. Now, I don't think it matters who's back there, as long as I'm doing my job, just go out there and allow my technique to do my responsibilites."

When asked whether covering Chase meant something special, he said:

“It does mean a little more, matter of fact. Most definitely. But I always think about me versus me at the end of the day, no matter who I go up against. I gotta line up and make sure my technique os good, regardless [of who I face], and I'm on my Ps and Qs.”
Ad

The Bengals will next host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications