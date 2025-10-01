Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase jokingly pleads to fans after abysmal outing in 28-3 loss vs. Broncos

Ja'Marr Chase was nowhere to be found in the Cincinnati Bengals' 28-3 loss at the Denver Broncos, covering a paltry 23 yards on five catches as the offense stalled and had to punt multiple times.On Tuesday, the star wide receiver wrote on his social media account:&quot;(three cry-laughing emojis) Man yall beller leave me alone man&quot;Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__LINK😂😂😂 man yall better leave me alone manWhen addressing reporters after the game, he rued his team's lack of urgency and expressed frustration:&quot;It's part of the game, man. Sometimes the emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it's not supposed to. It happens.&quot;One scene that summarized the Bengals' struggles was when he and head coach Zac Taylor were purportedly seen arguing on the sidelines. But according to Chase, their interaction was nothing out of the ordinary:&quot;We were just talking about the possession. We were just talking about what plays we can run and how can we attack certain coverages and get our playmakers the ball.&quot;Meanwhile, Taylor reacted:&quot;It comes across as emotional, but that's just a captain that works his tail off. All he wants to do is win the game... affect the game. Often times, he feels like, 'If I have the ball in my hand, I can do that.' And I don't disagree with him.&quot;Broncos CB Pat Surtain II reacts to shutting down Ja'Marr ChaseOf course, credit has to be given to Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II for limiting Ja'Marr Chase's impact in the game. In thirteen matchups against the reigning receiving triple crown holder, the current Defensive Player of the Year allowed just one catch for eight yards.It means that in three faceoffs, Surtain has allowed just four catches for 35 yards. He told the press:&quot;I know the matchup coming in, pretty tough. Now, I don't think it matters who's back there, as long as I'm doing my job, just go out there and allow my technique to do my responsibilites.&quot;When asked whether covering Chase meant something special, he said:“It does mean a little more, matter of fact. Most definitely. But I always think about me versus me at the end of the day, no matter who I go up against. I gotta line up and make sure my technique os good, regardless [of who I face], and I'm on my Ps and Qs.”The Bengals will next host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm on Fox.