Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase reveals why he stole his sister's car at 12

Ja'Marr Chase is undoubtedly one of the NFL's fastest rising players. In his first three seasons, he has had at least 1,000 receiving yards and played a key role in the Cincinnati Bengals' renaissance.

However, while growing up, he was mischievous. In an improptu interview with Sports Illustrated recently, the three-time Pro Bowler was asked about the most rebellious thing he did during his adolescence.

His response was: stealing his sister's car when he was between 11 and 12. When asked what he did with it and why, Chase expounded:

"Driving around the neighborhood and stuff. I had gas on my chest, as they would say."

What extension could Ja'Marr Chase receive?

Ja'Marr Chase faces a monumental year in 2024, as the Cincinnati Bengals could invoke his fifth-year option. While that's almost a certainty to happen, the more pressing concern is whether he will remain with the team beyond 2025.

Last month, director of player personnel/unofficial GM Duke Tobin hinted that the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year could still be with the team by 2026:

"We like Ja’Marr. He’s in our long-term plans. He’s shown that he is a high-level player in this league."

So how much will this hypothetical extension cost and for how long? In a reent article for Fox Sports, Ben Arthur used Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams as benchmarks of what Chase could earn annually:

"With Hill ($30 million per year) and Adams ($28 million) currently atop the wide receiver market in terms of average annual value, Chase could push for $35 million annually, considering his youth and the ballooning wide receiver market.

"Adams and Hill were 29 and 28 years old, respectively, when they received their record-setting deals. Chase is just 23."

Arthur also expects Ja'Marr Chase's new contract to set records for highest guaranteed amount at signing (held by Hill at $52.5 million) and total guarantees (Cooper Kupp, $75 million).

As for its duration, it's expected to be either four or five years, the same as Hill and Adams. That, though, may put the futures veteran Tyler Boyd and Joe Burrow's 2020 draftmate Tee Higgins in doubt, as both will be free agents by March.