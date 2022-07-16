"I just want him to be a better QB" - Former Ravens star who beefed with Lamar Jackson on Twitter clarifies his stance

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the most-talked about players in the off-season this year.

Most of the chatter has to do with ongoing contract negotiations. However recently, he and a former Ravens defensive Super Bowl champ exchanged some words on Twitter.

Bernard Pollard spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd about the beef he has with Jackson and clarified things. Pollard said:

"I think when you talk about this offense, I've heard so many people all the time talking about Greg Roman, Greg Roman, Greg, Roman. Hold them back. Yeah, I think if you get a new OC, I think he exposes what Lamar can't do…

"As I said yesterday, and I stand by this, because of the comments that he said he has a pacifier in his mouth. He's not making any checks. He's not moving to online. He's not checking out a certain place to put yourself into a better situation.

"Offensively, he's going in and what John Harbaugh with Greg Roman, when Lamar Jackson is doing an offense is joining us and my number eight is better than your 11 and 95% of the time, that is probably true. But backyard football is not sustainable in this National Football League…."

He continued by asserting that he supports Jackson despite their heated argument.

"I think that's one of the biggest things for me when I watch a football game. I'm looking like, bro, like they're blitzing. And you haven't even checked because they're saying he's better than 11. But then at the end of the day, he's running right into that blitz, because that's where he eluded.

"And that right there is going to continue to hold this organization, this team back, and I just want him to get better at that. And I mean, he took it personal. He threw insults, but I'm fine and dandy. I'm a big boy. We can go back and forth.

"And for everybody that's right behind the bullcrap that he said, is cool. I want him to be paid. I want him to get everything he's got. But I just want him to be a better quarterback to take that team to the promised land."

Watch the interview of Bernard Pollard below:

Bernard Pollard and Lamar Jackson exchanged words on Twitter

Lamar Jackson and Bernard Pollard have had a face-off on Twitter

It all started when Pollard Tweeted that no top WR would come to Baltimore while LJ (Lamar Jackson) is quarterback. Here are some of their exchanges:

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Lamar saw it and clapped back. No holding back. Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard was talking trash about Lamar Jackson.Lamar saw it and clapped back. No holding back. Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard was talking trash about Lamar Jackson. Lamar saw it and clapped back. No holding back. 😲😲 https://t.co/K4SK6CzOT8

Pollard was a former safety in the NFL from 2006-14. He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. While he and Jackson got into it on Twitter, he said he supports Jackson and wants to see him succeed.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far